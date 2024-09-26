Understanding the different varieties and cooking methods is the key to making the most of asparagus.

These nutritious spears are a seasonal favourite. Nikki Birrell explains how to make the most of them.

Asparagus, a vegetable cherished for its tender spears and distinct flavour, holds a special place in New Zealand’s culinary scene.

Our temperate climate and fertile soil provide ideal conditions for asparagus cultivation, resulting in a thriving season that runs from September to December.

Understanding the different varieties available, where to source the best produce and the various cooking methods that enhance the flavour is key to making the most of this spring vegetable.

Varieties of asparagus in New Zealand