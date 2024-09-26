Advertisement
Spring vegetables: What to do with asparagus spears

By Nikki Birrell
NZ Herald·
Understanding the different varieties and cooking methods is the key to making the most of asparagus.
These nutritious spears are a seasonal favourite. Nikki Birrell explains how to make the most of them.

Asparagus, a vegetable cherished for its tender spears and distinct flavour, holds a special place in New Zealand’s culinary scene.

Our temperate climate and fertile soil provide ideal conditions for asparagus cultivation, resulting in a thriving season that runs from September to December.

Understanding the different varieties available, where to source the best produce and the various cooking methods that enhance the flavour is key to making the most of this spring vegetable.

Varieties of asparagus in New Zealand

In New Zealand, asparagus primarily comes in three varieties: green, purple, and white. Each offers unique characteristics and culinary possibilities.

  • Green asparagus: The most common variety, green asparagus is known for its grassy, slightly sweet flavour. It is rich in chlorophyll, which gives it its vibrant colour. This variety is versatile and widely available, making it a favourite in Kiwi kitchens.
  • Purple asparagus: This variety is less common and often considered a gourmet option. Purple asparagus has a higher sugar content than its green counterpart, giving it a sweeter, more delicate taste. The purple hue, however, fades when cooked, though the flavour remains distinctively mild and nutty.
White asparagus is harder to find in New Zealand but worth seeking out for its mild flavour and tenderness.
  • White asparagus: White asparagus is grown by covering the spears with soil to prevent photosynthesis, resulting in a pale colour and a more delicate, subtly bitter flavour. It is prized in European cuisine and is less common in New Zealand but can be found in specialty stores or farmers’ markets during the peak season.

Where to source the best asparagus

For the freshest and best-tasting asparagus, sourcing locally grown produce during its peak season is essential. Many regions in New Zealand, particularly the Canterbury, Hawke’s Bay, and Waikato regions, are renowned for their high-quality asparagus.

  • Farmers’ markets: Local farmers’ markets are excellent places to find fresh, in-season asparagus. Growers often harvest asparagus the same day it is sold, ensuring maximum freshness and flavour.
  • Specialty stores and grocers: High-end grocers and specialty food stores, such as Farro Fresh or Moore Wilson’s, often stock premium asparagus, including rarer varieties like purple or white asparagus.
  • Supermarkets: Most supermarkets in New Zealand, including Countdown and New World, stock green asparagus during the season. While convenient, the key is to select bunches with firm, bright green stalks and tightly closed tips to ensure freshness.
Grilled oiled asparagus dressed with salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon is a simple pleasure.
Cooking methods and enhancing flavour

Asparagus can be prepared in various ways, each method bringing out different aspects of its flavour profile.

  • Blanching: Quickly boiling asparagus and then plunging it into ice water is a method that preserves the vegetable’s vibrant colour and crisp texture. Blanching is particularly effective for green asparagus, highlighting its natural sweetness while maintaining a slight crunch.
  • Roasting: Roasting asparagus in the oven intensifies its flavours, bringing out a nutty, caramelised taste. Toss the spears with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast at a high temperature until tender. This method works well with both green and purple asparagus, as the dry heat enhances their natural sugars.
  • Grilling: Grilling asparagus adds a smoky depth of flavour that pairs wonderfully with the vegetable’s natural sweetness. Lightly coat the spears in oil and grill over medium-high heat until tender with charred marks. This method is particularly popular for summer barbecues and pairs well with a squeeze of lemon or a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
  • Steaming: Steaming asparagus is a gentle cooking method that preserves its nutrients and delicate flavour. It is ideal for white asparagus, as it allows the subtle bitterness to shine without overwhelming the palate. Steamed asparagus can be served simply with butter and herbs or used as a component in salads and other dishes.
  • Raw: For an alternative approach, raw asparagus can be shaved thinly into salads or served with dips. This method accentuates its crisp texture and slightly grassy flavour, especially in the more tender parts of the spear.

Whether blanched, roasted, grilled or even enjoyed raw, asparagus remains a spring culinary highlight that shines in every preparation.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the basics of bread baking, the art and science of caramelising onions, and navigating your porridge options.

