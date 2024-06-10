Mushrooms: A surprising superfood

Mushrooms are nutritious and versatile. Photo / Getty Images

Nikki Birrell shares some facts about fungi.

New Zealand is home to a diverse range of mushroom varieties, both wild and cultivated. These fungi not only add rich flavours and textures to dishes but also offer significant nutritional benefits. Here are some mushroom facts to help you navigate the world of fungi.

Did you know?

The most common varieties of mushrooms – white, Swiss brown (also known as cremini) and portobello mushrooms are the same species of edible fungus, Agaricus bisporus, just at different stages of maturity. White button mushrooms are the youngest, followed by Swiss brown mushrooms as an intermediary stage. Finally, they become portobello mushrooms, which are the largest, darkest brown and most mature stage of this species.

When choosing these mushrooms, go for ones that look firm – if they’re shrivelled they’re not fresh. Store them unwashed in a brown paper bag in the coldest part of the fridge – they should last about a week.

Increasingly, there are other exciting-looking fungi gracing supermarket shelves, such as enoki, oyster and shiitake. When choosing these, look for brightness. Exotic mushrooms have a different shelf life. Enoki and oyster mushrooms will last about six days, while shiitake can last up to three weeks. For optimal storage, keep them in the punnet they came in and in the fridge.

To wash or not to wash?

The best advice regarding washing mushrooms is to do so sparingly and with care. Mushrooms are porous and can absorb water, which may affect their texture and flavour. Instead of washing them under running water, gently brush off any dirt or debris with a soft brush or damp paper towel. If washing is necessary, do it quickly under running water and pat them dry immediately. It’s also advisable to use mushrooms promptly after washing to prevent them from becoming waterlogged.

Nutritional benefits

Mushrooms are nutritionally dense and offer numerous health benefits. Mushrooms are low in calories and rich in vitamins and minerals They provide essential nutrients such as B vitamins (riboflavin, niacin and pantothenic acid), selenium, copper and potassium, supporting overall health and metabolic functions. Mushrooms also contain antioxidants like ergothioneine and glutathione, which help combat oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. They offer dietary fibre, aiding in digestion and promoting a healthy gut microbiome. Compounds like beta-glucans found in certain mushrooms (e.g. shiitake) have immune-boosting properties. Some studies suggest that mushrooms may have anti-cancer properties, particularly due to their high antioxidant content and specific compounds like polysaccharides.

How to use dried mushrooms

Dried mushrooms are a versatile pantry staple, offering a concentrated flavour and long shelf life. They are particularly valued for their rich, umami taste, which can enhance a wide range of dishes. Common varieties of dried mushroom include shiitake, porcini, morel and mixed wild mushrooms.

To use them, briefly rinse the dried mushrooms under cold running water to remove any grit or debris.

Place the mushrooms in a bowl and cover with hot water. The water should be about 60–80°C, not boiling, to preserve the mushrooms’ texture and flavour. Soak for 20-30 minutes until they are plump and rehydrated.

Remove the mushrooms from the soaking liquid, gently squeezing out excess water. Reserve the soaking liquid, as it is rich in flavour and can be used in cooking – see below for uses. Strain the liquid through a fine sieve or cheesecloth to remove any sediment.

Using rehydrated mushrooms

Sauteing: Slice the rehydrated mushrooms and saute in butter or oil until they are cooked through and slightly browned. Great to top a steak.

Stir-frying: Incorporate the mushrooms into stir-fries for a burst of umami flavour. Add them towards the end of cooking to prevent them from becoming too soft.

Simmering: Use rehydrated mushrooms in soups, stews or braises. Their intense flavour infuses the dish, enriching the broth or sauce.

Pasta and risotto: Chop the mushrooms and stir them into pasta sauces or risotto. The soaking liquid can be used as part of the cooking liquid, adding depth to the dish.

Stuffings and sauces: Finely chop the mushrooms and mix them into stuffings for poultry or as a base for rich, umami-packed sauces.

Baking: Add chopped rehydrated mushrooms to savoury baked goods like quiches, tarts or savoury pies.

Using the soaking liquid

Use the leftover liquid from soaking dried mushrooms as a base for soups or stews, adding depth and richness to the dish.

Incorporate the liquid into gravies or sauces to enhance their flavour profile.

Use to cook grains like rice, quinoa or barley, infusing them with a robust, earthy flavour.

Mix rehydrated mushrooms with fresh varieties to create a more complex texture and flavour in dishes.

Store any unused rehydrated mushrooms in the refrigerator in a covered container for up to a week. The soaking liquid can be frozen in ice cube trays for future use.

Magical mushroom recipes

Crustless kimchi, bacon and mushroom quiche

Steak with double mushroom sauce

Creamy mushroom risotto

One-pan chicken and mushrooms in sage and white wine sauce

Mushroom and ginger banh xeo

Oven-roasted mushrooms on toast recipe

Herby skillet mushrooms with lemon, feta and pine nuts

Cheesy pesto and bacon-stuffed mushrooms

Kransky, mushroom and spring onion white pizza

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. Fanatical about food and seeing the world, when not travelling, eating cooking or writing about those - recent stories include making the most of mince, how to cook dried beans and a beginner’s guide to Mexico City - she likes bushwalks and tinkering with cocktail creations.