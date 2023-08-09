Creamy mushroom risotto. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media









This morning, at around 5.30am I woke to the dull duf-duf-duf thumping from the nightclub up on the hill behind us. I could imagine a handful of drunk and drugged-out patrons swaying under the flashing neon lights of the dance floor. Outside the landscape was cloaked in a soft hazy dawn, the stark Greek mountains glowing pink, the sea the bluest deepest aquamarine. Two worlds, so far apart.

As the day swings into action, the beach umbrellas go up and the people start to arrive en masse. Very soon, the streets and squares are packed. Coffee, sunscreen, beach toys, beers, an endless line of tourists on donkeys being led up the mountain to visit the ruins, more blaring music, this time 90s Euro Greek disco.

Mass tourism has a way of hollowing out beautiful places. Streets and beaches are clogged with holidaymakers wanting their fix of sun and summer. Everything is reduced to a transaction, sloppy and half-hearted. Why make an effort when there will be new people tomorrow? But now and then you come across that little cantina or beachside cafe where there’s no sign of fatigue, the waiters are happy and grateful for your patronage and everything is proffered with a sense of pride and care. This is what they do and they like to do it well. The food is simple and fresh and good - tiny fresh shrimps cooked with not too much oil and not too much salt, the classic Greek salad – tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, a few olives, a sprinkle of dried oregano and a regulation-sized piece of feta cheese, whole fresh fish cooked to succulence on the grill under a crust of salt, bowls of steaming mussels cooked in wine with fresh thyme and bay leaves, plates of huge white beans - gigantas - cooked in a rich tomato sauce, and fava beans - dried broad beans - cooked to a puree, enriched with olive oil and salt, topped with a fine dice of crisp, raw, red onion.

Greek food is often criticised for being repetitive and dull. What I like is that it’s not trying to be anything else. I don’t want to be offered sushi or sauerkraut here, I want to feel like I’m in Greece, eating the same things people have eaten for eons from a Greek kitchen.

It got me thinking about why people get put off cooking at home, this idea that every meal has to be something new, when actually, if you think about the food you like to eat, most of the time it is something familiar. In those well-known, well-honed family dishes there is a such a sense of timeless comfort. The world can be going mad around us, but in our kitchens we can cook the dishes we have always cooked and craft a sense of home, be it with the soothing rhythm of stirring a stovetop risotto to creamy perfection or the putting together of an aromatic lamb stew. Nothing fancy, but always delicious. It’s such a simple recipe for happiness.









Creamy mushroom risotto

Regardless of the flavourings you add to a risotto (in this case, mushrooms) you always want to cook these separately and add to the risotto at the end. To prepare risotto ahead of time, restaurant style, leave out three cups of stock and cook the rice for only 12 minutes. The rice can’t overcook as there is not enough liquid to swell it up fully. When ready to serve, heat the rest of the stock, add the semi-cooked rice and finish cooking for 5-7 minutes or until the rice is al dente.





Ready in 40 minutes

Serves 5-6









5-6 slices dried mushroom, such as porcini

3⁄4 cup dry white wine

6 Tbsp butter

500g mixed fresh mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 small onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp finely chopped rosemary leaves

Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated

2 cups arborio rice or other risotto rice

6 cups hot vegetable stock, or more if needed

Salt and ground black pepper

Juice of 1⁄2 a lemon

1⁄2 cup finely grated parmesan





Place dried mushrooms in a small bowl with 1⁄4 cup of the wine and set aside to soak for at least 15 minutes. Heat 3 Tbsp of the butter in a medium-large, heavy-based pot and gently cook fresh mushrooms until lightly browned. Add soaked dried mushrooms and their liquid, and cook until all the liquid has evaporated. Lift out of pot, season to taste and set aside.

Melt the remaining 3 Tbsp butter in the same pot without washing and gently cook onion, garlic, rosemary and lemon zest until onion is clear but not browned (about 5 minutes). Add rice and stir over heat for 1 minute to lightly toast and coat the grains with butter. Add remaining 1⁄2 cup wine and cook until evaporated.

Add all the hot stock. Stir well, season to taste and cover with a lid. Bring to a boil then lower the heat and cook for 16 minutes, stirring occasionally until rice is creamy and cooked through. If the rice starts to get dry and stops looking like a soupy porridge, loosen with a little hot water. To check whether the rice is cooked, use the back of a knife to crush one of the grains − if it is cooked there will no longer be a hard, white core at the centre. When it is fully cooked, stir in the mushrooms, lemon juice and parmesan, adjust seasonings to taste and serve.













Moroccan lamb with apricots. Photo / Nick Tresidder Photography

Moroccan lamb with apricots

Dishes like this are even better after a day or two in the fridge, and can easily be reheated. Skim off any fat that comes to the top.





Ready in about 3 1⁄2 hours

Serves 6





1.2kg lean lamb, diced 3-4cm

3 Tbsp rice flour

Salt and pepper

About ¼ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1 Tbsp minced fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp fennel seeds

1⁄2 tsp cayenne pepper

4 cups chicken stock

400g can tomatoes in juice

2 x 400g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Zest of 1 lemon

2 cinnamon quills

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 cup dried apricots

¼ cup chopped coriander, to garnish

Couscous, to serve





Preheat oven to 160C.

Place rice flour in a paper bag with 1 tsp of salt and several grinds of pepper. Toss meat in batches to coat, transferring it to a tray as it is done. Heat a little of the oil in a large pan (enough to just film the bottom of the pan) over medium-high heat, and brown meat on both sides, a little at a time, adding more oil as needed between batches.

Transfer browned meat to a casserole or large baking dish. Ensuring there is a little oil in the pan, add the tomato paste, ginger, garlic and spices to the pan and stir over heat for 30 seconds, then add chicken stock, stirring to lift pan brownings.

Add canned tomatoes, chickpeas, lemon zest, cinnamon quills, sugar and apricots and bring to a simmer. Pour over the meat in the baking dish, cover dish tightly and bake until tender, about 3 hours. Garnish with coriander just before serving.

To cook in a slow cooker, place everything in cooker, cover and cook on low power for 8-10 hours. Garnish with coriander just before serving and accompany with couscous.

Greek lemon chicken traybake. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Greek lemon chicken traybake





This easy weeknight meal takes inspiration from a Greek classic — lemon potatoes. You could use chicken thighs or drumsticks if you wanted, in which case par-boil potatoes for 10 minutes prior and reduce the cooking time by 10 minutes. It’s easy to zhuzh this up for a special occasion with some feta and olives, but you can leave them out if you’re serving this for an easy family meal.





Ready in 1 hour

Serves 4





4 chicken leg quarters (Marylands)

800g-1kg baby potatoes, halved

2 onions, peeled, halved lengthways and cut into thin wedges

8 cloves garlic, unpeeled

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp oregano

1 sprig rosemary, leaves stripped from the stem or 1 tsp dried

1 cup chicken stock

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

100g feta, optional

12 pitted kalamata olives, optional





Preheat your oven to 180C fan bake. In a large roasting dish, place chicken, potatoes, onions, and garlic.

Mix lemon juice, olive oil, paprika, and oregano in a small jug. Pour over the chicken and vegetables, along with the chicken stock and rosemary. Mix to coat everything, then spread the potatoes evenly out around the chicken in the dish. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to the oven to bake.

After 30 minutes, baste the chicken with the pan juices and sprinkle over the feta and olives, if using. Bake until golden and tender (another 15–20 minutes). Chicken is cooked when juices run clear when cut at the deep part of the thigh joint. Garnish with additional rosemary and serve, family-style, from the tray.





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin





(Mushroom risotto)

Colere Fractal Marlborough Pinot Noir 2020 ($60)

If you’re considering pairing anything other than pinot noir with a mushroom risotto, then I’m afraid we can’t be friends. Just jokes. But not really. In fact, I’d urge you toward the deliciously dark, weighty, woolly and wild, unfined, unfiltered Fractal pinot noir by winemaker Julian Richards. Organically grown in the Ashmore vineyard in Marlborough’s Southern Valleys, 100 per cent whole-bunch fermented and roaring with rhubarb and tamarillo tones, exotic spices and smoky, earthy complexity, it is - as the stars, moons, wizards and wild herbs on the label suggest - a mysteriously magical wine. Cultwine.co.nz

(Moroccan lamb with apricots)

Wooing Tree Blondie 2023 ($32)

Blondie is a blanc de noir (white from black) style that’s become a bit of a Central Otago icon and it absolutely kicks the “red meat with red wine” myth right out of the CBD. Crafted from pinot noir grapes which have been quickly separated from their skins (to avoid too much of the red colour bleeding into the juice), it’s then processed in stainless steel like a white wine (reportedly Reece Witherspoon’s favourite New Zealand wine, BTW) and the result is all sorts of nashi niceness. You can also expect pear, peach and melon-like richness that wraps around the spiced lamb and sweetness of the apricots outstandingly well. Wooingtree.co.nz













(Greek lemon chicken traybake)

Neudorf Tiritiri Nelson Chardonnay 2022 ($28)

Grown organically on the Moutere Clay Gravels, crafted inside a 100 per cent solar-powered winery, then packaged in a new, lightweight glass bottle, this gorgeous chardonnay is absolutely crammed with brightness, energy and electric flavour sensations. It’s outstanding with this lemony chicken dish for a zillion reasons, but all you need to know is careful barrel fermentation by Neudorf’s 10-year veteran winemaker Todd Stevens has injected toasty, nutty complexity that washes across punchy peach and pineapple layers and drives an exceptionally delicious finish across even the most tired of tonsils. It’s rich, juicy, saturated with stonefruit and I reckon buy it or forever kick yourself.

Neudorf.co.nz











