It’s been a bumper season for mushrooms this year, the paddocks up on our hill have been polka-dotted with their white caps over the past few weeks. A few days ago, I’d happily filled a big trug with a mix of giant horse mushrooms (Agaricus arvensis), and little field mushrooms (Agaricus campestris) when I chanced upon a large white-capped mushroom growing out in the long grass near the oak trees. From the top it looked exactly like a field mushroom but, as I cut and turned it over, I could see the gills were entirely white. I dropped it like a hot brick, and went to wash my hands and my knife. Death cap. The very name alone runs a chill down my spine. These deadly poisonous mushrooms (a single teaspoon of Amanita phalloides is enough to kill you) are a mycorrhizal fungi, which means they have a symbiotic association with the roots of many different kinds of trees.

All around the world, death caps can be found under or near oaks, chestnuts, hazelnuts, poplars and pines. This said, when it comes to harvesting any kind of wild mushrooms, don’t just rely on location, you need to 100 per cent positively identify each and every one. As they say, never munch on a hunch. The general guideline is to shun all white-gilled fungi, and never pick a mushroom that comes out of a small cup at the base. If you aren’t completely certain of your mushroom, don’t risk it.

There is one horse mushroom look-alike called the yellow stainer (Agaricus xanthodermus) that will give you an upset tummy, but it’s easily recognised by the bright chrome-yellow stain that appears if you bruise or scuff the base of the stem. Horse mushrooms sometimes have yellow markings on the cap but they don’t bruise bright yellow and are never yellow at the base.

I always peel my field mushrooms as they often collect grass and mud as they push up from the earth, and this also gives me a chance to further check each one and ensure I have correctly identified it. Don’t wash mushrooms - even the store-bought ones, as it makes them soggy. If you aren’t peeling, it’s best to wipe the caps with a damp paper towel or cloth. If you are out gathering in the wild, take a knife to cut the stems, as this avoids getting any dirt through your mushrooms. If this happens, use a soft brush to clean them, especially in between the gills.

Collecting field mushrooms is such a joyful thing to do in the autumn, but if you are new to this kind of foraging go with someone experienced until you can confidently identify the mushrooms that are 100 per cent safe to eat. Once you know what you’re looking for, you’re in for a real flavour treat.





Steak with double mushroom sauce





This recipe is a way of taking the last-minute hassle out of cooking steak. Steak and mushrooms are a perfect combination. The dried mushrooms add an extra hit of umami and mean you don’t need to use cream to get that rich, full mouthfeel. I like to serve it with a potato gratin and some lightly cooked beans or broccoli.





Ready in 30 minutes + soaking and resting

Serves 6





6 aged beef steaks, e.g. sirloin, 4-5cm thick

Salt and ground black pepper

6 tsp butter

12 sliced dried mushrooms, e.g. porcini or shiitake

½ cup port or red wine

500g fresh field or portabello mushrooms, sliced

2 fat cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 cups good quality beef stock

1 Tbsp cornflour mixed with 2 Tbsp water

Italian parsley, to garnish, optional





Season steaks with salt and pepper and tie a piece of string firmly around the circumference of each one so they hold their shape while cooking. Spread 1 tsp of butter on one side of each steak. Heat a frying pan over a high heat and, when it is very hot, cook each steak, butter side down, for 1 minute. Turn and cook the other side for a further minute. You want to just brown them.

Remove steaks from pan and transfer to an oven tray lined with baking paper. They can be prepared to this point several hours ahead.

Place the dried mushrooms in a bowl, pour in the port or red wine and leave to soak for at least 15 minutes.

When you are ready to eat, preheat oven to 200C and remove the steaks from the fridge to bring them back to room temperature. Add the sliced fresh mushrooms to the frying pan in which the steaks were cooked. Saute, stirring often, until they are lightly browned and the pan is dry – about 5-10 minutes.

Add garlic to the pan and cook for a few seconds. Add soaked dried mushrooms plus their soaking liquid and the stock. Season with salt and pepper and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in the cornflour paste to thicken the sauce and simmer for another 1-2 minutes.

When sauce is almost finished, put the steaks in the preheated oven and roast for 5-7 minutes or until done to your liking. Allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving with a little hot mushroom sauce spooned over each. Place remaining sauce in a jug on the table.





Slow-cooked beef stroganoff. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





Slow-cooked beef stroganoff

This is one of those great dinners you can throw into the oven and leave to do its thing. You can also make it in a slow cooker. Brown the meat first, add to the slow cooker with all other ingredients except the sour cream and parsley, and cook on low setting for 8-10 hours. It’s a great dish to make a day or two in advance so the flavours round out. Leftovers will keep for 4-5 days in the fridge and reheat well. It can also be frozen without the sour cream and parsley. Thaw, reheat and add these just before serving.

Ready in 2½-3 hours

Serves 8

1.3kg cross-cut blade steaks

Salt and pepper

2 Tbsp oil

2 Tbsp butter

2 large onions, halved and thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic, crushed

600g mushrooms (preferably a mix of button and portobello), sliced

2 cups good-quality beef stock

1½ Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp cornflour

250g sour cream

1⁄4 cup finely chopped parsley

TO SERVE

500g dried pappardelle or fettuccine

2 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp finely chopped chives

Preheat oven to 160C. Cut steaks in half if large. Heat half the oil in a large stovetop casserole or frying pan and, when very hot, season meat and brown well on both sides, working in batches so as not to overcrowd the pan. Add more oil to the pan as needed between batches.

Remove meat and set aside. Add butter to the pan and cook the onions until starting to soften. Add garlic and mushrooms to pan and cook, stirring frequently until just starting to brown, about 8 minutes.

Add stock and mustard and stir well to loosen pan brownings (this is flavour). Mix cornflour with a little water to form a slurry. Add to the sauce, stirring over heat until mixture simmers.

Return browned meat to the pan, stirring to submerge in the sauce. Cover and transfer to the oven (or transfer to a lidded casserole).

Bake for 2-2½ hours or until the meat is fall-apart tender. Just before serving, check seasonings, adjust to taste and mix through sour cream and parsley. Serve with pappardelle or fettuccine pasta cooked, drained and tossed with butter and chives.





Creamy mushroom tarts. Photo / Nick Tresidder Photography

Creamy mushroom tarts

You can also use a pizza base or sliced rounds of baguette as a base - simply pile on the mushroom toppings and bake until golden and filling is bubbling.





Ready in 30 minutes

Makes 8





1 x 24cm square puff pastry, cut into 8 rectangles

TOPPING

250g mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp chopped tarragon or basil (or 1 tsp dried)

½ cup good-quality mayonnaise

1 Tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp salt

Several grinds of black pepper

2 Tbsp pine nuts, toasted, optional





Preheat the oven to 200C. Mix all topping ingredients until evenly combined.

Place pastry rectangles on a baking tray and divide mushroom mixture on top, leaving a narrow rim of pastry around the edge.

Bake until starting to puff and turn golden, about 12 minutes, then reduce heat to 170C and cook a further 12-15 minutes until bases are crisp.

Serve hot. For a light meal accompany with fresh salad greens.













Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Steak with double mushroom sauce)

Takapoto Estate “The Blend” Central Otago Pinot Noir 2019 ($44)

From possibly the best little brand you’ve never heard of, “The Blend” marries fruit from vineyards in Bannockburn and Gibbston to produce a powerfully intense pinot boasting bay, wild thyme, cherry and black guava notes, super-fresh acidity and heady concentration. A touch cloudy as it pours, due to being unfined and unfiltered, it’s soothing and silky and spice-stacked. I mean, anything featuring “double mushroom” will be elevated to stratospheric levels if paired with the vanilla and savoury, smoky layers of this intensely sexy pinot. Takapoto.co.nz

Takapoto Estate "The Blend" Central Otago Pinot Noir 2019

(Beef stroganoff)

Urlar The Mediator Gladstone Pinot Noir 2020 ($32)

From one of the Wairarapa region’s pioneering organic, biodynamic producers comes this juicy, plush pinot, grown on the rocky terraces of the Ruamahanga river in East Taratahi. “Urlar” translates to “the earth” in Gaelic and, with its soft, creamy, vanilla and exotically perfumed spice layers, bright red fruits and savoury, meaty notes, it definitely has an earthy feel. A seam of exotic, gamey spices, a cushion of cocoa, lacy acidity, and long tassels of taut tannins make this a dreamy thing to drink with stroganoff of any description. Urlar.co.nz

Urlar The Mediator Gladstone Pinot Noir 2020

(Creamy mushroom tarts)

Hunter’s Marlborough Pinot Noir 2021 ($28)

The folk at Hunter’s have been turning out good-as-gold pinot noir since forever ago and the 2021, to me anyway, tastes like one of the best ever. With incredibly aromatic layers of cocoa, dried herbs and raspberry, each sip erupts with lovely savoury richness, hints of caramel and mocha and leads into a long, chalky finish. A sip or six of this wine will wash these tantalising tarts down in champion fashion. Hunters.co.nz