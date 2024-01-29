Kimchi is an absolute must-have in our fridge; its tangy flavour, heat and juicy, crunchy texture makes it such a versatile condiment. It is especially delicious with cheese and salty umami flavours, which is why I’ve paired it with bacon, mushrooms and cheese in this tasty quiche.
As much as I love pastry, crustless quiches are no-fuss and much lighter than their butter-encased counterpart — making them suitable for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Pack a slice in your lunchbox and enjoy chilled or warm; whichever takes your preference! Swap out the mushrooms and bacon for whatever veges and meat you have in the fridge. That’s the beauty of a good quiche — once you’ve got the egg mixture nailed, the mix-ins are totally customisable!
Crustless Kimchi, Bacon & Mushroom Quiche
Ingredients
Makes one 20cm quiche
- 25g butter
- 1 small onion, thinly sliced
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 150g mushrooms, sliced
- 2 rashers streaky bacon (about 100g), chopped
- 150g kimchi
- 4 eggs
- 125ml whole milk
- 125ml cream
- 100g cheddar cheese, grated
- ½ tsp salt
Method
- Melt butter in a large frying pan over medium heat.
- Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring for 5 minutes until soft. Add mushrooms and bacon, and cook for another 10 minutes until the mushrooms are soft and the bacon is cooked.
- Preheat oven to 160C fan bake. Line a 20cm cake tin or pie dish with baking paper.
- Drain the kimchi of any excess moisture by briefly placing in a sieve.
- Whisk the eggs in a large bowl, then whisk in the milk and cream. Add the cheese, salt and a generous season of pepper. Fold through the cooled vegetable mixture and kimchi.
- Pour into your prepared dish, and use a spoon to distribute the vegetables and bacon evenly.
- Bake for 40 minutes, or until nicely browned on top and no longer jiggly. Allow to cool for 15 minutes in the tin, before removing and transferring to a cooling rack. Serve warm or chilled.
- Olivia Moore and her Taupō business That Green Olive offer recipe development, food photography — in studio or on location — for restaurants and cafes, recipe video creation and social media content creation. Go to Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com
Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald
Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.