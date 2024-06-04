Recipe: Kransky, mushroom and spring onion white pizza. Photo / Olivia Moore

Grab some nice kransky from the butcher, and make this pizza to show it off!

I used a delicious brisket and cheese kransky from Chop Online Meats, which has gooey bits of cheese all through it.

The pizza base consists of garlic and oil, over the traditional tomato-based sauce to really make the kransky the hero.

Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com

Makes 1 large pizza (40cm diameter)

Pizza dough

250g flour

150ml lukewarm water

1/4 tsp instant yeast

1/2 tsp salt

Toppings

25g butter, melted

4 large cloves garlic

100g grated mozzarella cheese

75g white button or Swiss brown mushrooms, thinly sliced

100g kransky (I used Chop Online Meats: Brisket & Cheese Kransky)

1 spring onion (light green part), thinly sliced, plus a little thinly sliced darker green part to garnish

1/4 tsp fennel seeds

Instructions

First, make the pizza dough. Stir yeast with lukewarm water in a bowl to dissolve.

Place flour into the bowl of a stand mixer with a dough hook. Turn the speed to medium-low and, with the mixer running, slowly pour in the water. Continue mixing for 15 minutes until smooth and elastic. Add salt and knead to combine.

Lightly oil a large bowl and add the dough. Cover with a damp tea towel and leave to rise in a warm spot for 4 hours.

Once risen, transfer to a clean work surface and briefly knead. Place back in your lightly oiled bowl, cover with a clean damp tea towel and prove for an additional 30 minutes.

Place your pizza stone in the oven and begin preheating to 240C fan bake. Make sure to preheat the stone with the oven, as placing a cold pizza stone in a hot oven can cause it to crack.

Generously dust a clean work surface, and your pizza peel (or a flat thin tray if you don’t have one), with semolina. Use your hands to gently stretch your pizza dough (don’t worry about getting a perfect circle!) to roughly 40cm in diameter.

Lay the stretched dough on your dusted work surface. Brush with the melted butter, leaving 3cm bare around the edges for the crust. Sprinkle over the garlic.

Scatter over the mozzarella and mushroom, and arrange over the kransky. Sprinkle over the sliced spring onion and fennel seeds, and season with salt and pepper.

Use your semolina-dusted pizza peel to quickly transfer the pizza onto the stone in the oven. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until nicely browned, cheese is melted and dough is cooked through. Lightly drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle over ezra sliced spring onion and serve immediately.











