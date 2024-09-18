Flour provides the structure.

Yeast acts as a leavening agent.

Water hydrates the dough.

Salt adds flavour while controlling yeast activity.

Choosing your bread

Decide what type of bread you want to bake. Quick breads, like soda bread and banana bread, use baking soda or baking powder instead of yeast, allowing for a faster rise and bake time. Yeast breads, such as baguettes, sourdough and whole grain loaves, require more time and care but reward you with complex flavours and textures.

Give it a go:

The art of kneading

Kneading develops the gluten in the dough, giving bread its structure and chewiness. For most yeast breads, you’ll need to knead for about 10 minutes by hand or 5 minutes using a stand mixer. The dough should become smooth and elastic. If kneading by hand, use a light touch and add flour sparingly to prevent sticking.

Proofing and rising

Allowing your dough to rise is crucial for developing flavour and texture. Most yeast breads require two rises: a bulk fermentation and a final proof after shaping. Ensure the dough is kept in a warm, draft-free area. Covering the dough with a damp cloth or plastic wrap prevents it from drying out.

A bit of practice and you'll have beautifully rounded loaves like this one.

Shaping and scoring

Proper shaping is key to a loaf’s final appearance and texture. For a boule or round loaf, gently shape the dough into a ball, tucking the edges under to create surface tension. Scoring the top with a sharp knife allows the bread to expand properly in the oven, creating an attractive pattern and preventing it from bursting irregularly.

Baking techniques

A hot, preheated oven is vital. Many bakers use a baking stone or steel to retain heat and ensure a crisp crust. Steam during the first few minutes of baking also helps create a better crust. You can achieve this by placing a pan of water in the oven or misting the oven walls with water.

Troubleshooting common issues

Dense bread: this can result from under-proofing, insufficient kneading, or too much flour.

this can result from under-proofing, insufficient kneading, or too much flour. Flat loaf: over-proofing or not enough shaping tension can cause this.

over-proofing or not enough shaping tension can cause this. Burnt crust, underbaked inside: lower the oven temperature slightly or cover the loaf with foil during the last part of baking.

Using a breadmaker

For those short on time or looking for convenience, a breadmaker can be an excellent tool. These machines handle the kneading, proofing and baking, allowing you to enjoy fresh homemade bread with minimal effort. Simply add your ingredients, select the desired programme, and let the machine do the work. While breadmakers might not offer the artisanal touch of hand-shaped loaves, they provide consistently good results and make the process accessible to beginners.

Savouring the result

Allow your bread to cool completely on a wire rack before slicing. This cooling period lets the internal structure set, ensuring a better texture and flavour. Enjoy your homemade bread with butter, as part of a sandwich or simply on its own.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the pantry items with the longest shelf lives, whether spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge or pantry and how to keep bread fresher for longer.