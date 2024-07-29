Keep your bread fresher for longer with a few handy tips. Photo / 123RF
Want your loaves to last longer? Nikki Birrell shares some advice for keeping bread fresh and waste minimal.
Bread is a staple in many households, but its shelf life can be quite short, especially when not stored properly. Here are some tips to help you keep bread fresher for longer.
Store at room temperature
Freshly baked bread, whether homemade or from the bakery, is best stored at room temperature. Bread should be kept in a bread box, paper bag or a loosely closed plastic bag to maintain its crust while preventing it from drying out. Avoid storing bread in a sealed plastic bag for extended periods as it can trap moisture and encourage mould growth.
A bread box provides an ideal environment for storing bread. It helps control humidity, allowing the bread to retain its moisture without becoming too soggy or too dry. Bread boxes also protect the bread from direct sunlight and excessive air exposure, both of which can accelerate staling.
Freeze for long-term storage
If you need to store bread for an extended period, freezing is the best option. Slice the bread before freezing so you can easily take out just what you need. Wrap the slices or loaf tightly in plastic wrap or aluminium foil, then place them in a resealable freezer bag. Bread can be kept in the freezer for up to three months. To thaw, leave it at room temperature or use a toaster or oven for a quick defrost.
While refrigeration can slow down mould growth, it also accelerates the staling process due to the retrogradation of starch. If you must refrigerate bread, make sure it is well-wrapped to prevent it from drying out. However, this method is generally not recommended for fresh, crusty bread.
Avoid moisture
Moisture is the enemy of fresh bread. Keep bread away from damp areas in the kitchen and ensure that any storage container, such as a bread box or plastic bag, is dry. Avoid storing bread near the dishwasher, sink or other areas where it may come into contact with steam or water.
Bread bags and liners
Specialised bread bags and liners can help extend the freshness of your bread. These products are designed to control humidity and air circulation, which helps prevent mould while keeping the bread’s texture intact. Some reusable bread bags are made from breathable fabric that can be washed and reused, providing an eco-friendly storage solution.
Keep bread whole
Bread stays fresher when kept whole rather than sliced. The crust acts as a natural barrier, protecting the inner part of the bread from air and moisture. If you bake your own bread, resist the temptation to slice it immediately after baking. Instead, let it cool completely and store it whole.
Reviving stale bread
If your loaf of bread starts to go stale, all is not lost. Place the loaf under water, the more stale it is, the wetter you should get the bread. Then place it in a preheated low oven for 10 to 15 minutes. This process helps restore moisture and freshness to the bread.