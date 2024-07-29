Use a bread box

A bread box provides an ideal environment for storing bread. It helps control humidity, allowing the bread to retain its moisture without becoming too soggy or too dry. Bread boxes also protect the bread from direct sunlight and excessive air exposure, both of which can accelerate staling.

Freeze for long-term storage

If you need to store bread for an extended period, freezing is the best option. Slice the bread before freezing so you can easily take out just what you need. Wrap the slices or loaf tightly in plastic wrap or aluminium foil, then place them in a resealable freezer bag. Bread can be kept in the freezer for up to three months. To thaw, leave it at room temperature or use a toaster or oven for a quick defrost.

Refrigeration

While refrigeration can slow down mould growth, it also accelerates the staling process due to the retrogradation of starch. If you must refrigerate bread, make sure it is well-wrapped to prevent it from drying out. However, this method is generally not recommended for fresh, crusty bread.

Avoid moisture

Moisture is the enemy of fresh bread. Keep bread away from damp areas in the kitchen and ensure that any storage container, such as a bread box or plastic bag, is dry. Avoid storing bread near the dishwasher, sink or other areas where it may come into contact with steam or water.

Bread bags and liners

Specialised bread bags and liners can help extend the freshness of your bread. These products are designed to control humidity and air circulation, which helps prevent mould while keeping the bread’s texture intact. Some reusable bread bags are made from breathable fabric that can be washed and reused, providing an eco-friendly storage solution.

Photo / Getty Images

Keep bread whole

Bread stays fresher when kept whole rather than sliced. The crust acts as a natural barrier, protecting the inner part of the bread from air and moisture. If you bake your own bread, resist the temptation to slice it immediately after baking. Instead, let it cool completely and store it whole.

Reviving stale bread

If your loaf of bread starts to go stale, all is not lost. Place the loaf under water, the more stale it is, the wetter you should get the bread. Then place it in a preheated low oven for 10 to 15 minutes. This process helps restore moisture and freshness to the bread.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the pantry items with the longest shelf lives, how to get the most out of vinegar, and whether spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge or pantry.