Lifestyle

Microwave meals: Quick, nutritious, efficient, here’s how to make the most of them

By Nikki Birrell
5 mins to read
Microwave chocolate self-saucing pudding. Photo / Tamara West

Microwave chocolate self-saucing pudding. Photo / Tamara West

Microwaves are often underestimated as mere reheating devices for leftovers. But with a bit of know-how their potential extends far beyond.

With the ability to cook a variety of quick, easy meals in minutes, microwaves offer a cost-effective and energy-efficient alternative to conventional ovens and stovetops. From crafting intricate dishes like delicate steamed fish to baking fluffy sponges, microwaves are a versatile kitchen tool that just might revolutionise your cooking habits.

The pros of microwave cooking

  • Microwaves significantly reduce cooking time compared to most traditional methods.
  • They use less energy than ovens and stovetops, which helps lower electricity bills.
  • Microwaves allow for quick and safe defrosting of frozen foods.
  • Microwaving prevents burning or charring that can occur with ovens and frying.
  • Microwaves retain more nutrients, particularly water-soluble vitamins like C and B-complex, due to shorter cooking times. This method also requires less added fat, resulting in healthier meals.
Added uses for your microwave

In addition to reheating leftovers, microwaves offer numerous handy uses:

  • Softening onions.
  • Melting chocolate and butter.
  • Reviving dried vanilla pods (dampen with water and microwave for a few seconds).
  • Making rice pudding.
  • Extracting more juice from citrus fruits by microwaving them for 10-20 seconds.

Top tips for microwaving

  • Spread food in a single layer on a microwave-safe dish, with thicker parts facing outward. Glass and ceramic dishes are generally safe.
  • Stir food halfway through cooking to ensure even heat distribution.
  • Allow microwaved food to rest for a minute after cooking to let the heat distribute evenly.
  • Larger, denser foods require more time. Start with these and add smaller items later to ensure even cooking.
  • Smaller chunks cook faster, so cut large pieces of meat or vegetables to speed up the process.
  • Never place metal items in the microwave, including foil or cutlery, as they can cause fires.
  • For high-liquid dishes, cover with cling film (but don’t let it touch the food in case it melts) and pierce to prevent messy explosions. Better yet, invert another microwave-safe dish over top.
  • Use adequately sized containers to prevent liquids from bubbling over - porridge is particularly good at making a mess.
  • Pierce the yolk before microwaving to prevent it from bursting. Cook on medium for three 30-second bursts.
  • Clean spills by microwaving a bowl of water with a lemon slice for 30 seconds, then rub the lemon over any stains before wiping up.
There's more to the microwave than just heating up leftovers or a ready-made meal. Photo / 123rf
There's more to the microwave than just heating up leftovers or a ready-made meal. Photo / 123rf

Quick recipe ideas for a microwave supper

These basic recipes are just to give you an idea of the types of meals that a microwave does best. Add flavourings to suit.

Mac and cheese

  • Ingredients: 1/2 cup macaroni, 1/2 cup water, 1/4 cup milk, 1/2 cup shredded cheese, salt, and pepper.
  • Instructions: Combine macaroni and water in a large microwave-safe mug. Microwave on high for 3-4 minutes, stirring halfway through, until pasta is cooked. Add milk, cheese, salt, and pepper. Microwave for another 1-2 minutes until cheese is melted and creamy.

Quinoa and vege bowl

  • Ingredients: 1/2 cup quinoa, 1 cup water, 1/2 cup mixed vegetables (broccoli, carrots, peas), salt, and pepper.
  • Instructions: Combine quinoa and water in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover and microwave on high for 5-7 minutes until water is absorbed. Add vegetables, salt, and pepper. Microwave for another 2-3 minutes until vegetables are tender. Add herbs and flavourings and dressings after cooking.

Chicken and broccoli

  • Ingredients: 1 boneless, skinless chicken breast, 1 cup broccoli florets, 1/4 cup chicken broth, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
  • Instructions: Place chicken breast and broccoli in a microwave-safe dish. Pour chicken broth over them, then season with garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Cover with a lid or microwave-safe wrap. Microwave on high for 5-7 minutes until chicken is cooked through and broccoli is tender.

Salmon with lemon and dill

  • Ingredients: 1 salmon fillet, 1 Tbsp lemon juice, 1 tsp dried dill, salt, and pepper.
  • Instructions: Place salmon fillet in a microwave-safe dish. Drizzle with lemon juice, then sprinkle with dill, salt, and pepper. Cover and microwave on high for 3-4 minutes until salmon is opaque and flakes easily with a fork.

Loaded sweet potato

  • Ingredients: 1 large sweet potato, 1/4 cup black beans, 1/4 cup corn, 1/4 cup grated cheese, salt, and pepper.
  • Instructions: Pierce sweet potato with a fork several times. Microwave on high for 5-7 minutes until tender. Cut in half and scoop out a bit of the flesh to make room for toppings. Fill with black beans, corn, and cheese. Microwave for another 1-2 minutes until heated through and cheese is melted. Season with salt and pepper.

More microwave wonders

Who knew butter chicken could taste so good made in the microwave? Photo / Jan Bilton
Who knew butter chicken could taste so good made in the microwave? Photo / Jan Bilton

Best butter chicken recipe.

Cauliflower cheese soup is a small microwave miracle. Photo / Jan Bilton
Cauliflower cheese soup is a small microwave miracle. Photo / Jan Bilton

Cauliflower cheese soup recipe.

Quick zapped scramble recipe.

Rice pudding is quick and easy in the microwave. Photo / Jan Bilton
Rice pudding is quick and easy in the microwave. Photo / Jan Bilton

Chocolate rice pudding recipe.

Microwave chocolate self-saucing pudding recipe.

Blueberry muffins in a mug recipe.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. Fanatical about food and seeing the world, when not travelling, eating, cooking or writing about those — recent stories include making the most of mince, how to how to cook dried beans and a beginner’s guide to Mexico City — she likes bushwalks and tinkering with cocktail creations.

