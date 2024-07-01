Microwave chocolate self-saucing pudding. Photo / Tamara West
Microwaves are often underestimated as mere reheating devices for leftovers. But with a bit of know-how their potential extends far beyond.
With the ability to cook a variety of quick, easy meals in minutes, microwaves offer a cost-effective and energy-efficient alternative to conventional ovens and stovetops. From crafting intricate dishes like delicate steamed fish to baking fluffy sponges, microwaves are a versatile kitchen tool that just might revolutionise your cooking habits.
The pros of microwave cooking
Microwaves significantly reduce cooking time compared to most traditional methods.
They use less energy than ovens and stovetops, which helps lower electricity bills.
Microwaves allow for quick and safe defrosting of frozen foods.
Microwaving prevents burning or charring that can occur with ovens and frying.
Microwaves retain more nutrients, particularly water-soluble vitamins like C and B-complex, due to shorter cooking times. This method also requires less added fat, resulting in healthier meals.
In addition to reheating leftovers, microwaves offer numerous handy uses:
Softening onions.
Melting chocolate and butter.
Reviving dried vanilla pods (dampen with water and microwave for a few seconds).
Making rice pudding.
Extracting more juice from citrus fruits by microwaving them for 10-20 seconds.
Top tips for microwaving
Spread food in a single layer on a microwave-safe dish, with thicker parts facing outward. Glass and ceramic dishes are generally safe.
Stir food halfway through cooking to ensure even heat distribution.
Allow microwaved food to rest for a minute after cooking to let the heat distribute evenly.
Larger, denser foods require more time. Start with these and add smaller items later to ensure even cooking.
Smaller chunks cook faster, so cut large pieces of meat or vegetables to speed up the process.
Never place metal items in the microwave, including foil or cutlery, as they can cause fires.
For high-liquid dishes, cover with cling film (but don’t let it touch the food in case it melts) and pierce to prevent messy explosions. Better yet, invert another microwave-safe dish over top.
Use adequately sized containers to prevent liquids from bubbling over - porridge is particularly good at making a mess.
Pierce the yolk before microwaving to prevent it from bursting. Cook on medium for three 30-second bursts.
Clean spills by microwaving a bowl of water with a lemon slice for 30 seconds, then rub the lemon over any stains before wiping up.
Quick recipe ideas for a microwave supper
These basic recipes are just to give you an idea of the types of meals that a microwave does best. Add flavourings to suit.
Mac and cheese
Ingredients: 1/2 cup macaroni, 1/2 cup water, 1/4 cup milk, 1/2 cup shredded cheese, salt, and pepper.
Instructions: Combine macaroni and water in a large microwave-safe mug. Microwave on high for 3-4 minutes, stirring halfway through, until pasta is cooked. Add milk, cheese, salt, and pepper. Microwave for another 1-2 minutes until cheese is melted and creamy.
Quinoa and vege bowl
Ingredients: 1/2 cup quinoa, 1 cup water, 1/2 cup mixed vegetables (broccoli, carrots, peas), salt, and pepper.
Instructions: Combine quinoa and water in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover and microwave on high for 5-7 minutes until water is absorbed. Add vegetables, salt, and pepper. Microwave for another 2-3 minutes until vegetables are tender. Add herbs and flavourings and dressings after cooking.
Chicken and broccoli
Ingredients: 1 boneless, skinless chicken breast, 1 cup broccoli florets, 1/4 cup chicken broth, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
Instructions: Place chicken breast and broccoli in a microwave-safe dish. Pour chicken broth over them, then season with garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Cover with a lid or microwave-safe wrap. Microwave on high for 5-7 minutes until chicken is cooked through and broccoli is tender.
Instructions: Place salmon fillet in a microwave-safe dish. Drizzle with lemon juice, then sprinkle with dill, salt, and pepper. Cover and microwave on high for 3-4 minutes until salmon is opaque and flakes easily with a fork.
Loaded sweet potato
Ingredients: 1 large sweet potato, 1/4 cup black beans, 1/4 cup corn, 1/4 cup grated cheese, salt, and pepper.
Instructions: Pierce sweet potato with a fork several times. Microwave on high for 5-7 minutes until tender. Cut in half and scoop out a bit of the flesh to make room for toppings. Fill with black beans, corn, and cheese. Microwave for another 1-2 minutes until heated through and cheese is melted. Season with salt and pepper.