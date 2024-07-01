Microwave chocolate self-saucing pudding. Photo / Tamara West

Microwaves are often underestimated as mere reheating devices for leftovers. But with a bit of know-how their potential extends far beyond.

With the ability to cook a variety of quick, easy meals in minutes, microwaves offer a cost-effective and energy-efficient alternative to conventional ovens and stovetops. From crafting intricate dishes like delicate steamed fish to baking fluffy sponges, microwaves are a versatile kitchen tool that just might revolutionise your cooking habits.

The pros of microwave cooking