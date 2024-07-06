Roast vegetables: How to get the most out of them this winter

Roasted carrots are a comforting winter classic. Photo / Getty Images
Roast veg are a winter pleasure that can be heightened with only a little bit of know-how
Understanding which vegetables roast best, the secrets to achieving ideal texture and flavour, and the right oils and herbs to use can make all the difference in your winter roasting ventures.
Best vegetables for roasting
Root vegetables are the champions of roasting. Potatoes, carrots, parsnips and sweet potatoes develop a caramelised exterior and tender interior. Other excellent choices include turnips, swede, beetroot, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, pumpkin and even cabbage. These vegetables withstand high temperatures well and benefit from the deep, concentrated flavours that roasting imparts.
Vegetables have varying cooking times. To ensure even cooking, cut vegetables into uniform sizes. Denser vegetables like potatoes and carrots may need a head start. Arrange them on a baking tray and roast for 10-15 minutes before adding quicker-cooking vegetables such as Brussels sprouts and cauliflower.
Pre-boiling
For particularly dense vegetables like potatoes and parsnips, pre-boiling can ensure a soft interior. Boil them for 5-7 minutes until slightly tender, then drain and allow them to steam dry before roasting. This step helps achieve a crispy exterior without the risk of an undercooked centre.
Oils with high smoke points are ideal for roasting. Olive oil is a popular choice, offering a rich flavour and robust smoke point. For a neutral taste, canola oil or grapeseed oil are excellent alternatives. These oils withstand the high temperatures of roasting without breaking down, ensuring your vegetables remain crisp and flavourful.
Herb management
Herbs add a wonderful dimension to roasted vegetables, but they can easily burn if not handled properly. Woody herbs like rosemary and thyme are more resilient and can be added early in the roasting process. To prevent delicate herbs like parsley, basil, or dill from burning, add them towards the very end of cooking or after the vegetables are removed from the oven.
An often-overlooked tip is to infuse the oil with herbs before using it for roasting. Simply warm the oil with your chosen herbs for a few minutes, then strain. This imparts a subtle, aromatic flavour without the risk of burnt herbs.
Additional tips
Season generously: Use salt and pepper liberally. They enhance the natural sweetness of roasted vegetables.
Avoid overcrowding: Give vegetables space on the tray. Crowding leads to steaming rather than roasting, resulting in soggy textures.
High heat is key: Roast at a high temperature, minimum 180C, for optimal caramelisation and crispiness. A preheated oven ensures immediate searing.
Toss for even coating: Toss vegetables in oil and seasonings to ensure even coverage and consistent roasting.