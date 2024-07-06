Roast vegetables: How to get the most out of them this winter

Timing and preparation

Vegetables have varying cooking times. To ensure even cooking, cut vegetables into uniform sizes. Denser vegetables like potatoes and carrots may need a head start. Arrange them on a baking tray and roast for 10-15 minutes before adding quicker-cooking vegetables such as Brussels sprouts and cauliflower.

Pre-boiling

For particularly dense vegetables like potatoes and parsnips, pre-boiling can ensure a soft interior. Boil them for 5-7 minutes until slightly tender, then drain and allow them to steam dry before roasting. This step helps achieve a crispy exterior without the risk of an undercooked centre.

Choosing the right oil

Oils with high smoke points are ideal for roasting. Olive oil is a popular choice, offering a rich flavour and robust smoke point. For a neutral taste, canola oil or grapeseed oil are excellent alternatives. These oils withstand the high temperatures of roasting without breaking down, ensuring your vegetables remain crisp and flavourful.

Herb management

Herbs add a wonderful dimension to roasted vegetables, but they can easily burn if not handled properly. Woody herbs like rosemary and thyme are more resilient and can be added early in the roasting process. To prevent delicate herbs like parsley, basil, or dill from burning, add them towards the very end of cooking or after the vegetables are removed from the oven.

An often-overlooked tip is to infuse the oil with herbs before using it for roasting. Simply warm the oil with your chosen herbs for a few minutes, then strain. This imparts a subtle, aromatic flavour without the risk of burnt herbs.

Additional tips

Season generously : Use salt and pepper liberally. They enhance the natural sweetness of roasted vegetables.

: Use salt and pepper liberally. They enhance the natural sweetness of roasted vegetables. Avoid overcrowding : Give vegetables space on the tray. Crowding leads to steaming rather than roasting, resulting in soggy textures.

: Give vegetables space on the tray. Crowding leads to steaming rather than roasting, resulting in soggy textures. High heat is key : Roast at a high temperature, minimum 180C, for optimal caramelisation and crispiness. A preheated oven ensures immediate searing.

: Roast at a high temperature, minimum 180C, for optimal caramelisation and crispiness. A preheated oven ensures immediate searing. Toss for even coating: Toss vegetables in oil and seasonings to ensure even coverage and consistent roasting.

Crispy potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and buttery steak. Photo / Babiche Martens

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. Fanatical about food and seeing the world, when not travelling, eating, cooking or writing about those — recent stories include making the most of mince, how to cook dried beans and a beginner’s guide to Mexico City — she likes bushwalks and tinkering with cocktail creations.



