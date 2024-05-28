Potatoes: Mashed, roasted or rosti-ed, here’s how to perfect each one

Affordable and packed with nutrients, potatoes are the ultimate comfort food. Photo / Getty Images

A pantry staple, winter favourite and one of the more economical vegetables, here’s how to get the most out of your spuds.

Potatoes stand as a culinary cornerstone in the realm of comfort foods, particularly during winter.

They are not only affordable but also packed with essential nutrients, including vitamin C, potassium and dietary fibre, making them a versatile and relatively healthy choice for a variety of dishes.

Their versatility lends itself to an array of dishes that bring a sense of warmth and heartiness. From creamy mashed potatoes to crispy rosti and intricate hasselback creations, here’s the trick to making each one sing.

Creamy mashed potatoes

Boiled potatoes become a creamy, taste sensation when turned into mash. This humble dish embodies warmth and indulgence, offering a canvas upon which many flavours can mingle.

Achieving the perfect mash involves selecting the right variety of potatoes; opt for floury types for a velvety texture. Agria potatoes are often considered the best choice among the varieties available in New Zealand supermarkets. Their high starch content and fluffy texture when cooked result in a smooth, creamy mash that is both light and flavourful.

To ensure even cooking, cut the potatoes into uniform pieces so they cook at the same rate, preventing some from being mushy while others remain undercooked.

Always start with cold salted water and bring to a gentle boil until fork-tender (overcooking can lead to waterlogged potatoes and a gluey texture). Drain thoroughly allowing excess moisture to evaporate. Use a potato masher or a ricer (not a blender as this can result in a gummy texture) to mash. Add milk and butter and season to taste.

Top tip: For an extra flourish, infuse the milk with garlic or herbs before incorporating and make sure the milk is warm before adding to prevent the potatoes from cooling too quickly. Or give Snoop Dogg’s perfect mash a try.

More mash recipes

Creamy mashed potato recipe

The ultimate mashed potato recipe

Mashed potato and kumara fritters

Crispy prosciutto hasselback potatoes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Crispy roasted hasselbacks

Everyone has their favoured way of preparing roast potatoes but for us, hasselbacks have the edge.

Hasselback potatoes, with their accordion-like appearance, are a feast for both the eyes and taste buds. (Incidentally, hasselback potatoes are named after the restaurant where they were first created: the Hasselbacken Restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden, in the 1940s.)

To master this dish, slice partially through each potato, creating thin slits without cutting all the way through.

A hassle-free hasselback hack: place chopsticks on either side of the potato when slicing to prevent cutting all the way through. Brush generously with olive oil, sprinkle with salt, and bake until golden and crisp.

For a decadent twist, insert slivers of garlic or cheese between the slices before baking, adding layers of flavour and richness. Or try this Crispy prosciutto hasselback potatoes recipe (pictured above).

More hasselback recipes

Delaney Mes’s hasselback potatoes recipe

Warren Elwin’s hasselback potato recipe

Perfectly pan-fried rosti

Panfried potatoes are crispy treat and rosti, a Swiss favourite, combines grated potatoes with butter or oil, forming a crispy, golden crust that’s hard to beat.

Grate potatoes and squeeze out excess moisture before mixing with melted butter or oil, seasoning, and shaping into patties. It’s essential, for crispy rosti, to ensure the grated potatoes are thoroughly dried to achieve maximum crunch. Fry until the bottom is nicely browned and crispy, carefully flip the rosti using a large spatula.

Top tip: You can slide the rosti onto a plate, then invert it back into the skillet to ensure an even browning on both sides. Continue cooking the rosti until the other side is golden brown and crispy, about 10-15 minutes more.

For an even crispier rosti, make sure the patties are not too thick and have some air pockets, as this allows for better heat distribution and a crunchier texture.

You can add additional butter or oil around the edges of the skillet to crisp up the sides, if desired. Once the rosti is cooked to perfection, transfer it to a serving plate and cut it into wedges. Serve it hot as a delicious side dish or main course, garnished with fresh herbs or sour cream if desired.

Top with a fried egg for a satisfying breakfast or brunch option. Or try this version with lentils spinach and yoghurt.

More rosti recipes

Leek and potato rosti recipe

Simple kumara rosti recipe

Home-made baked beans with rosti recipe

Rosti with Lentils, Spinach and Yoghurt. Picture / Babiche Martens.

All the rest

Beyond these classics, potatoes lend themselves to a plethora of other delicious preparations. Stuffed potato, potato soup, the rustic charm of potato gratin, a vegan pie topping … Here’s some more spud inspo for the cooler days to come.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Vegan potato and mushroom pie recipe

Photo / Babiche Martens

Creamy leek, potato and white bean soup recipe

Photo / Babiche Martens �

Deluxe potato and kūmara gratin recipe

Photo / Babiche Martens

Jalapeno stuffed potatoes with chives and labneh recipe

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. Fanatical about food and seeing the world, when not travelling, eating, cooking, or writing about those — recent stories include making the most of mince, how to how to make feijoa vodka and a beginner’s guide to Mexico City — she likes bushwalks and tinkering with cocktail creations.