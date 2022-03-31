Voyager 2021 media awards
The Ultimate Mashed Potato Recipe

Everyone's favourite mashed potatoes recipe becomes the dinner table hero with a few little tricks. The secret to a light and fluffy mash potato is choosing a 'floury' rather than waxy potato. A touch of sour cream takes this rich and creamy mashed potato to next-level goodness.

Cook time: 30 mins
Serves: 6

Ingredients

1 ½ Agria potatoes, peeled and cut into 5cm pieces
50gAnchor Original butter
125mlAnchor Blue milk
4 TbspAnchor Sour Cream
To tasteSea salt & pepper
(Optional)Chopped chives

Method

  1. Bring a large pot of water to the boil. Add the potatoes and boil for about 15 mins or until tender.
  2. Transfer to a colander and drain well, then return to the pan and set over a very low heat for 2 mins to dry completely.
  3. Heat the milk and butter in a small pan, then pour over the potatoes. Remove from the heat, then mash potatoes using a potato masher.
  4. Add the sour cream and beat with a wooden spoon until smooth and creamy.
  5. Season with pepper and a good pinch of salt and top with chives if you wish.
  6. Serving Suggestions Enjoy your ultimate mashed potatoes with hearty sausages, fried onions and lashings of gravy.

