The Ultimate Mashed Potato Recipe

Everyone's favourite mashed potatoes recipe becomes the dinner table hero with a few little tricks. The secret to a light and fluffy mash potato is choosing a 'floury' rather than waxy potato. A touch of sour cream takes this rich and creamy mashed potato to next-level goodness.
Cook time: 30 mins
Serves: 6
Ingredients
|1 ½
|Agria potatoes, peeled and cut into 5cm pieces
|50g
|Anchor Original butter
|125ml
|Anchor Blue milk
|4 Tbsp
|Anchor Sour Cream
|To taste
|Sea salt & pepper
|(Optional)
|Chopped chives
Method
- Bring a large pot of water to the boil. Add the potatoes and boil for about 15 mins or until tender.
- Transfer to a colander and drain well, then return to the pan and set over a very low heat for 2 mins to dry completely.
- Heat the milk and butter in a small pan, then pour over the potatoes. Remove from the heat, then mash potatoes using a potato masher.
- Add the sour cream and beat with a wooden spoon until smooth and creamy.
- Season with pepper and a good pinch of salt and top with chives if you wish.
- Serving Suggestions Enjoy your ultimate mashed potatoes with hearty sausages, fried onions and lashings of gravy.