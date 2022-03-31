The Ultimate Mashed Potato Recipe

Bring a large pot of water to the boil. Add the potatoes and boil for about 15 mins or until tender.

Transfer to a colander and drain well, then return to the pan and set over a very low heat for 2 mins to dry completely.

Heat the milk and butter in a small pan, then pour over the potatoes. Remove from the heat, then mash potatoes using a potato masher.

Add the sour cream and beat with a wooden spoon until smooth and creamy.

Season with pepper and a good pinch of salt and top with chives if you wish.