This recipe is a comforting and easy winter dinner.
Chicken and cashews make such a lovely couple. And here the combination makes for a perfect no-fuss, high-impact curry, as everything is done in the slow cooker, with no paste-making or frying required.
Chicken, cashew and carrot curry
Serves 4
Preparation time 20 minutes
Cooking time 5 hours
Ingredients
- 6 chicken thigh fillets
- 2 carrots, thickly sliced
- 165 ml can light coconut milk
- 2 brown onions, thinly sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp finely chopped ginger
- 1 large red chilli, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp ground coriander
- 2 tsp fennel seeds
- 1⁄2 tsp ground turmeric
- 1 tsp fine sea salt
- 1⁄2 cup (80g) roasted cashews, plus a small handful extra
- Handful roughly chopped coriander (cilantro)
Method
- Trim off all the fat from the chicken and discard. Cut each thigh in half, then refrigerate until needed.
- Heat your slow cooker to High.
- Combine the carrots, coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, chilli, ground coriander, fennel seeds, turmeric and salt in the bowl of the slow cooker. Cover and cook for 3 hours, stirring every hour.
- Working quickly to avoid losing too much heat, add the chicken and cashews. Cover and cook for 2 hours, until the chicken is cooked through and the carrots are tender.
- Stir in the chopped coriander and scatter with the extra cashews.
From Healthy Slow Cooker by Ross Dobson, $42.99, published by Murdoch Books.