Heat the olive oil in a saucepan over high heat. Add the onion and garlic and fry for a couple of minutes, until the onion is soft. Stir in the paprika and cumin and cook for a minute, until aromatic. Tip in both cans of tomatoes, along with the roasted capsicum and the tomato paste, and stir well. Season generously with salt and pepper, then scrape the whole lot into the bowl of the slow cooker. Cover and cook for 3 hours, until the sauce is thick and bubbling around the edges.