Cabbage has undergone a transformation, shedding its image as a bland, unremarkable vegetable. Photo / Getty Images
Get ready to reap all the potential of this underrated veg and discover creative ways to elevate cabbage in your cooking.
Cabbage, often overlooked in favour of more glamorous vegetables, has culinary potential far beyond being boiled plain or bulking out a coleslaw.
First of all, cabbage needs its due in the healthy halls of fame. Nutritionally, cabbage is a powerhouse. It is low in calories yet high in vitamins and minerals.
One cup of raw cabbage contains just 22 calories, but it provides substantial amounts of vitamin K, vitamin C, and folate. It is also a good source of fibre, aiding in digestion and promoting a healthy gut. Additionally, it contains antioxidants, such as polyphenols and sulfur compounds, which contribute to its anti-inflammatory and potential anti-cancer properties.
A member of the brassica family, cabbage has been cultivated for thousands of years, originating from the wild cabbage native to the Mediterranean.
Ancient Greeks and Romans prized cabbage for its medicinal properties, using it to treat various ailments. By the Middle Ages, it had become a staple in European diets.
In today’s culinary world, cabbage has undergone a transformation, shedding its image as a bland, unremarkable vegetable. Innovative chefs and home cooks alike are discovering new ways to showcase its versatility and flavour.
One popular method is fermentation, exemplified by sauerkraut and kimchi. These traditional dishes not only enhance cabbage’s flavour but also offer probiotic benefits, supporting gut health.
Cabbage can also be elevated through roasting, which brings out its natural sweetness and adds a delightful caramelised texture. Simply toss cabbage wedges with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast them in a hot oven until they are tender and browned at the edges. This method can convert even the most sceptical diners into cabbage enthusiasts.
Another contemporary approach is to use cabbage as a low-carb alternative to traditional grains and wraps.
Cabbage leaves can replace tortillas in tacos or wraps, providing a crunchy and refreshing twist. Shredded cabbage can be used as a base for salads or slaws, adding a satisfying crunch and a vibrant colour. For a more substantial dish, stuffed cabbage rolls, filled with a mixture of meat, rice and spices, are a hearty and flavourful option.
In Asian cuisines, cabbage is a staple ingredient in stir-fries, soups, and dumplings. It pairs well with bold flavours such as ginger, garlic, soy sauce, and sesame oil. In Indian and Sri Lankan cuisine, cabbage is often spiced with ingredients such as turmeric, cumin and mustard seeds, creating a fragrant and warming side dish.
Cabbage’s adaptability and health benefits make it a valuable addition to any kitchen. By exploring different cooking techniques and flavour pairings, one can transform this humble vegetable into a culinary star and it more than proves itself to be anything but ordinary.