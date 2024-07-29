Cabbage has undergone a transformation, shedding its image as a bland, unremarkable vegetable. Photo / Getty Images

Get ready to reap all the potential of this underrated veg and discover creative ways to elevate cabbage in your cooking.

Cabbage, often overlooked in favour of more glamorous vegetables, has culinary potential far beyond being boiled plain or bulking out a coleslaw.

First of all, cabbage needs its due in the healthy halls of fame. Nutritionally, cabbage is a powerhouse. It is low in calories yet high in vitamins and minerals.

One cup of raw cabbage contains just 22 calories, but it provides substantial amounts of vitamin K, vitamin C, and folate. It is also a good source of fibre, aiding in digestion and promoting a healthy gut. Additionally, it contains antioxidants, such as polyphenols and sulfur compounds, which contribute to its anti-inflammatory and potential anti-cancer properties.

A member of the brassica family, cabbage has been cultivated for thousands of years, originating from the wild cabbage native to the Mediterranean.