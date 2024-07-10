Roasted pumpkin and cabbage with crispy chickpeas and a herby cashew sauce by Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar.

Salads aren’t just for the summer months. While hearty stews and comforting soups are often on the menu come winter, salads can be just as satisfying with a little know-how. Nikki Birrell shares her advice.

By embracing seasonal ingredients and experimenting with different textures and flavours, you can feel completely sated by a salad as a meal. Winter salads can be a colourful way to incorporate fresh ingredients into your diet during the colder months to ensure your five-plus a day. Here are some tips to make your salads hearty, flavourful and suitable for winter.

Incorporate seasonal vegetables

Root vegetables such as beetroot, carrots, parsnips and turnips add both texture and sweetness. Roast them for added depth. Brassicas such as Brussels sprouts, kale and cabbage are nutrient-dense and provide a satisfying crunch. Squash varieties such as butternut squash and buttercup pumpkin can be roasted and used as a sweet, tender base.

Add warm components