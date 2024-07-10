Roasted pumpkin and cabbage with crispy chickpeas and a herby cashew sauce by Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar.
Salads aren’t just for the summer months. While hearty stews and comforting soups are often on the menu come winter, salads can be just as satisfying with a little know-how. Nikki Birrell shares her advice.
By embracing seasonal ingredients and experimenting with different textures and flavours, you can feel completely sated by a salad as a meal. Winter salads can be a colourful way to incorporate fresh ingredients into your diet during the colder months to ensure your five-plus a day. Here are some tips to make your salads hearty, flavourful and suitable for winter.
Incorporate seasonal vegetables
Root vegetables such as beetroot, carrots, parsnips and turnips add both texture and sweetness. Roast them for added depth. Brassicas such as Brussels sprouts, kale and cabbage are nutrient-dense and provide a satisfying crunch. Squash varieties such as butternut squash and buttercup pumpkin can be roasted and used as a sweet, tender base.
Incorporate warm grains such as quinoa, farro or barley to give your salad a comforting, hearty feel. Warm proteins including grilled chicken, roasted chickpeas or pan-seared tofu can add both warmth and substance.
Use nutty and earthy ingredients
Nuts and seeds such as walnuts, pecans, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds add crunch and richness. Cheese varieties feta, goat cheese or blue cheese can enhance the flavours with their creamy, tangy profiles. Halloumi is another great choice.
Dried fruits such as cranberries, apricots and figs add a touch of sweetness and chewiness. Fresh winter fruits including pomegranate seeds, oranges and pears bring freshness and a burst of colour.
Experiment with hearty greens
Use winter greens such as kale, silverbeet, radicchio and arugula, which hold up well to heavier toppings and dressings. Mix in some fresh herbs such as parsley, coriander or dill for added freshness and flavour complexity.
Dressings with depth
Create dressings that incorporate seasonal flavours. Use ingredients such as maple syrup, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard or citrus juices. Consider warm dressings or adding warm components including sautéed shallots or garlic to the dressing to enhance the salad’s warmth.
Add whole grains and legumes
Incorporate whole grains such as brown rice, bulgur wheat or lentils to add fibre and make the salad more filling. Legumes such as chickpeas, black beans or white beans can enhance the texture and protein content.
Incorporate savoury and umami elements:
Add ingredients including olives, capers, sun-dried tomatoes or anchovies to deepen the umami flavour profile. Consider a sprinkle of nutritional yeast or a drizzle of tahini for additional savoury notes.