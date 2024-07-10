Advertisement
Winter salads: Tips and tricks to satisfy this season

By Nikki Birrell
3 mins to read
Roasted pumpkin and cabbage with crispy chickpeas and a herby cashew sauce by Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar.

Salads aren’t just for the summer months. While hearty stews and comforting soups are often on the menu come winter, salads can be just as satisfying with a little know-how. Nikki Birrell shares her advice.

By embracing seasonal ingredients and experimenting with different textures and flavours, you can feel completely sated by a salad as a meal. Winter salads can be a colourful way to incorporate fresh ingredients into your diet during the colder months to ensure your five-plus a day. Here are some tips to make your salads hearty, flavourful and suitable for winter.

Incorporate seasonal vegetables

Root vegetables such as beetroot, carrots, parsnips and turnips add both texture and sweetness. Roast them for added depth. Brassicas such as Brussels sprouts, kale and cabbage are nutrient-dense and provide a satisfying crunch. Squash varieties such as butternut squash and buttercup pumpkin can be roasted and used as a sweet, tender base.

Add warm components

Incorporate warm grains such as quinoa, farro or barley to give your salad a comforting, hearty feel. Warm proteins including grilled chicken, roasted chickpeas or pan-seared tofu can add both warmth and substance.

Use nutty and earthy ingredients

Nuts and seeds such as walnuts, pecans, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds add crunch and richness. Cheese varieties feta, goat cheese or blue cheese can enhance the flavours with their creamy, tangy profiles. Halloumi is another great choice.

Incorporate dried and fresh fruits

Dried fruits such as cranberries, apricots and figs add a touch of sweetness and chewiness. Fresh winter fruits including pomegranate seeds, oranges and pears bring freshness and a burst of colour.

Experiment with hearty greens

Use winter greens such as kale, silverbeet, radicchio and arugula, which hold up well to heavier toppings and dressings. Mix in some fresh herbs such as parsley, coriander or dill for added freshness and flavour complexity.

Dressings with depth

Create dressings that incorporate seasonal flavours. Use ingredients such as maple syrup, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard or citrus juices. Consider warm dressings or adding warm components including sautéed shallots or garlic to the dressing to enhance the salad’s warmth.

Add whole grains and legumes

Incorporate whole grains such as brown rice, bulgur wheat or lentils to add fibre and make the salad more filling. Legumes such as chickpeas, black beans or white beans can enhance the texture and protein content.

Incorporate savoury and umami elements:

Add ingredients including olives, capers, sun-dried tomatoes or anchovies to deepen the umami flavour profile. Consider a sprinkle of nutritional yeast or a drizzle of tahini for additional savoury notes.

Seasonal salads to savour

Two Raw Sisters’ crispy parsnip, broccoli and caper salad with lemon salsa recipe.

Roasted cauliflower and pumpkin freekeh salad with date vinaigrette recipe.

Winter nicoise salad recipe.

Asian-inspired winter noodle salad recipe.

Pearl barley and Brussels sprout salad recipe.

Roasted cabbage and pumpkin salad with crispy chickpeas and herby cashew dressing recipe.

The miso dressing on this Two Raw Sisters salad is "is the best dressing ever". Photo / Two Raw Sisters
Two Raw Sister’s roasted vege salad with miso tahini dressing recipe.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. Fanatical about food and seeing the world, when not travelling, eating, cooking or writing about those — recent stories include how to use with orzo, cold-weather foods to fortify your health, making the most of mince, and the secret to baking flawless scones every time — she likes bushwalks and tinkering with cocktail creations.

