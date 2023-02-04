Two Raw Sisters: Crispy parsnip, broccoli & caper lemon salsa

Boring parsnips and broccoli become delicious with a zesty, salty caper lemon salsa and earthy walnuts. Cutting the parsnips in two different ways means you cleverly play with textures. A great way to use root vegetables in a fun, exciting, inventive way. Delicious served with lamb, beef or chicken. Leftovers will last up to 3 days in an airtight container in the fridge.

Ingredients

2 parsnips 1 large head of broccoli, roughly chopped To cook oil, sea salt

Caper lemon dressing

2 Tbsp capers Handful fresh herbs, roughly chopped 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to serve ½ lemon, zest and juice To taste sea salt and black pepper ½ cup walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped, to serve

Directions

Preheat the oven to 190C. Thinly cut one of the parsnips into sticks, and peel the remaining parsnip into thin ribbons. On a baking tray, evenly arrange the parsnips, keeping the ribbons to one side. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with sea salt. Toss the oil and salt through the parsnips (still keeping the ribbons separate). Place in the oven to cook for 18-20 mins. While the parsnips are cooking, heat a pan and some oil over a medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the chopped broccoli and a pinch of sea salt. Let it sit for 2-3 minutes then give it a toss and let it sit for another 2-3 minutes. Continue until the broccoli is nicely cooked and charred. For the salsa: Add all of the ingredients to a small bowl. Gently mix to combine everything together. Set aside. To arrange the salad, layer up the different components. Starting with the parsnip sticks and ribbons, followed by the broccoli, salsa and a handful of chopped walnuts. Continue this process in another layer. Lastly, drizzle with some extra virgin olive oil. Any leftovers will keep in an airtight container in your fridge for up to 3 days.

When it comes to the food and wellness department, Two Raw Sisters (Margo and Rosa Flanagan) is all about creating healthy, happy, sustainable lifestyles that you can maintain forever. Discover more at Tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters