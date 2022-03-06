Two Raw Sisters: Roasted veges with miso tahini

Prep time: 15 minutes Cook time: 30 minutes
This dressing is the best dressing ever. It will turn any boring salad into an incredible one so we encourage you to use the salad ingredients as a rough guideline. For example, use other vegetables that are cheap and in season at the time, use a different grain and/or canned legume you have at home. Then if you only have seeds, use them instead of walnuts. This dressing will have your back and will take you a long way in your home cooking career. Leftovers will last up to 4 days in an airtight container in the fridge.
Ingredients
|1
|large kumara, cut into chunks
|2
|red capsicums, cut in half, seeds removed
|1
|fennel, thinly sliced widthways
|1
|red onion, sliced
|1 tsp
|ground turmeric
|1 tsp
|ground cumin
|Pinch
|sea salt
|Drizzle
|oil
|½ cup
|brown rice
|1 cup
|water
|1 Tbsp
|tamari
|400g can
|butter beans, drained and rinsed
|4 stalks
|kale, finely chopped
|¾ cup
|walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
Miso tahini dressing
|3 Tbsp
|tahini
|1 tsp
|apple cider vinegar
|2 tsp
|miso paste
|A litte
|water, to loosen
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200C.
- Add the kumara, red capsicums, fennel and red onion to 1-2 baking trays. Sprinkle over the turmeric, cumin and sea salt and drizzle with oil. Toss to combine.
- Place in the oven and cook for 15 minutes. Then turn your oven on to its grill function and grill for 10 mins. Once cooked, remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly.
- While the vegetables are roasting, place the brown rice and tamari in a pot along with the water. Bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook for 25 minutes, then remove from the heat and allow it to sit for 5 mins.
- Add the butter beans to the rice and gently toss through until combined together.
- To make the miso tahini dressing: Place all the ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined. Set aside.
- To assemble the salad, add the brown rice and butter bean mixture to the baking tray of roasted vegetables along with the kale and walnuts. Gently toss everything together, then either leave in the baking tray or serve it on a round, flat platter. Drizzle with the miso tahini and serve.
- Any leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.