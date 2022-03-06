Two Raw Sisters: Roasted veges with miso tahini

Prep time: 15 minutes Cook time: 30 minutes

This dressing is the best dressing ever. It will turn any boring salad into an incredible one so we encourage you to use the salad ingredients as a rough guideline. For example, use other vegetables that are cheap and in season at the time, use a different grain and/or canned legume you have at home. Then if you only have seeds, use them instead of walnuts. This dressing will have your back and will take you a long way in your home cooking career. Leftovers will last up to 4 days in an airtight container in the fridge.

Ingredients

1 large kumara, cut into chunks 2 red capsicums, cut in half, seeds removed 1 fennel, thinly sliced widthways 1 red onion, sliced 1 tsp ground turmeric 1 tsp ground cumin Pinch sea salt Drizzle oil ½ cup brown rice 1 cup water 1 Tbsp tamari 400g can butter beans, drained and rinsed 4 stalks kale, finely chopped ¾ cup walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

Miso tahini dressing

3 Tbsp tahini 1 tsp apple cider vinegar 2 tsp miso paste A litte water, to loosen

Directions