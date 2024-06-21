Growing winter vegetables: A practical guide

Kale is full of the good stuff and a great winter veg to grow. Photo / Getty Images

From kale to carrots, growing your own veg is rewarding and, for those who have the space and time, offers a chance to cut costs.

Winter in New Zealand presents an excellent opportunity for gardeners to grow a variety of robust vegetables. These vegetables not only thrive in the cold, but offer essential nutritional benefits. Here’s a practical guide on what to grow, how to grow them, their nutritional value and how to incorporate them into your meals.

Kale

Kale is a hardy leafy green that can withstand frost. It’s easy to grow from seed and thrives in well-drained soil. Plant kale seeds directly in the ground or in containers, spacing them about 45cm apart. Keep the soil consistently moist, and harvest the outer leaves as needed. Kale is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate and fibre. It’s also rich in antioxidants. Kale is commonly used in salads, soups, stir-fries or smoothies. You can also bake kale chips for a healthy snack.

Kale recipes

Photo / Babiche Martens

One-pan garlic butter beans with sumac, kale and feta recipe

Ricotta tart with crispy kale recipe

Chickpea and kale quiche recipe

Carrots

Carrots are a staple in any winter garden. Choose a sunny spot with loose, well-drained soil for planting. Sow carrot seeds directly into the ground, spacing them about 5cm apart. Keep the soil moist, and thin the seedlings to ensure proper root development. Harvest carrots when they reach the desired size, usually about two or three months after planting. Carrots are an excellent source of beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body. They also contain vitamins C and K, plus fibre, potassium and antioxidants. Enjoy carrots raw as a snack or grated into salads. You can also roast them with olive oil and spices for a delicious side dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Caramelised onion and carrot salad recipe

Spiced carrot fritters recipe

Carrot soup with cheese dumplings recipe

Kohlrabi

Kohlrabi is a lesser-known vegetable here, but nevertheless a versatile option with a mild, sweet flavour. It’s easy to grow from seed and does well in cool weather. Plant kohlrabi seeds directly into the ground or in containers, spacing them about 15cm apart. Keep the soil consistently moist, and harvest kohlrabi when the bulbs reach 5-7cm inches in diameter. Kohlrabi is low in calories, but high in nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, and fibre. It also contains antioxidants. You can eat kohlrabi raw or cooked. Its taste resembles that of the insides of a broccoli stem, with an added pepperiness. Slice kohlrabi thinly and add it to salads or slaws. You can also roast or steam it as a side dish.

Venison with crispy kohlrabi and beetroot sauce recipe

Apple kohlslaw recipe

Parsnips

Parsnip is a nutritious root vegetable that thrives in cool weather. Choose a sunny spot with deep, loose soil for planting. Sow parsnip seeds directly into the ground, spacing them about 7cm apart. Keep the soil evenly moist, and thin the seedlings to allow proper root growth. Harvest parsnips when they reach the desired size, usually about three or four months after planting. Parsnips are rich in vitamins C and K, as well as folate, fibre and potassium. They also contain antioxidants that help reduce inflammation. Roast parsnips with olive oil and herbs for a tasty side dish. You can also puree them into soups or stews for extra flavour and nutrition.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Parsnip rosti recipe

Parsnip and walnut cake recipe

Parsnip and apple soup recipe

With the right care and attention, kale, carrots, kohlrabi and parsnips can thrive in your garden and provide you with delicious and nutritious meals all winter long.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for almost 20 years. Fanatical about food and seeing the world, when not travelling, eating, cooking or writing about those — recent stories include making the most of mince and how to cook dried beans.