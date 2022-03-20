Roasted cabbage and pumpkin with crispy chickpeas and a herby cashew sauce

Roasting the cabbage and pumpkin is key to unlocking their natural sweetness and flavour, which pairs perfectly with a creamy cashew sauce and crispy spiced chickpeas.

Ingredients

Salad

400g tin chickpeas 1 tsp coriander seeds 2 tsp cumin seeds ½ crown of pumpkin, cut into wedges ½ red cabbage, cut into wedges 1 red onion, cut into wedges Drizzle olive oil To taste salt and pepper

Cashew cream

½ cup raw cashews, soaked overnight or for 20 minutes in boiling water, then drained ¼ cup water 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar 2 tsp Dijon mustard 1 clove garlic Pinch salt and pepper ¼ cup fresh coriander, finely chopped, plus extra to serve

Directions

Preheat the oven to 200C, fan bake. Place the chickpeas on a roasting tray, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 30 minutes, then remove from the oven and add the coriander and cumin seeds. Drizzle with a little more olive oil and place back into the oven for another 5-10 minutes. Place the pumpkin wedges onto a large roasting tray, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt. Spread the pieces out so the pumpkin isn't overlapping. Roast for 30-40 minutes (depending on the size of your wedges) or until cooked through and golden brown. Place the cabbage and red onion on a separate roasting tray, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt. Roast for about 25-30 minutes and flip them gently at halfway. You want the cabbage to be tender and charred. While everything is cooking, make the cashew cream. Simply add all ingredients to the blender, except the fresh coriander. Blend until smooth and creamy, then stir through the coriander. To plate up, start by adding the cabbage and red onion to the base of a large plate or platter, place over the pumpkin wedges, then top with the cashew cream, crispy chickpeas and extra fresh herbs.

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar are the owners of the weekly menu planning and meal prep service Assortment. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.