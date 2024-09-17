Selecting a fresh globe artichoke is the first step. Opt for ones that are heavy for their size with tight, compact leaves. The artichoke should have a vibrant green colour. Avoid any that are browning or have dried-out tips. Fresh artichokes should also have a slight squeak when you squeeze them, indicating freshness.

Preparing the artichoke

Rinsing and trimming

Begin by rinsing the artichoke under cold water. This helps remove any dirt trapped between the leaves.

Next, use a sharp knife to cut off the top inch or so of the artichoke because this part is quite tough and spiky.

Trim the stem at the base, leaving about 2cm. If you plan to serve the artichoke whole, peeling the stem can make it more presentable and edible.

Removing the tough outer leaves

The outer leaves of an artichoke are tough and fibrous. To make it easier to handle, gently pull off the smaller outer leaves. These leaves are generally not enjoyable to eat.

Continue peeling away until you reach the softer, more tender leaves nearer the centre.

Trimming the leaf edges

The tips of the outer leaves have sharp, thorn-like edges. Using kitchen scissors, trim these sharp points.

This step is essential to avoid any unpleasant surprises when eating the artichoke.

Cooking the artichoke

Artichokes can be prepared in various ways, including steaming, boiling or roasting. Here’s a basic method for steaming, which we think brings out the best flavour:

1. Prepare the pot

Fill a large pot with about 5cm of water and add a slice of lemon to help prevent browning.

Place a steaming basket or an insert into the pot, ensuring the artichokes will sit above the water level.

2. Steam the artichoke

Place the prepared artichokes in the steaming basket. Cover the pot and bring the water to a boil.

Reduce the heat and let the artichokes steam for 30-45 minutes, depending on their size.

The artichokes are done when a leaf near the centre pulls out easily and the base is tender when pierced with a knife.

Eating the artichoke

Once cooked, allow the artichoke to cool slightly. To eat, pull off the outer leaves one at a time. Dip the base of each leaf in your preferred sauce, such as melted butter or aioli. The edible part of the leaf is the fleshy base, which you scrape off with your teeth.

As you work your way towards the centre, the leaves will become more tender. When you reach the heart of the artichoke, you’ll find the prize: a tender, flavourful core — the artichoke heart.

Spring risotto with peas, artichokes, basil and goat cheese. Photo / Babiche Martens

Getting to the artichoke heart and what to do with it

The artichoke heart is entirely edible and can be enjoyed on its own or added to salads and other dishes.

To get to the artichoke heart, you’ll need to remove the fibrous choke, which is the inedible part of the artichoke located in the centre. Use a spoon to scoop out the choke carefully. The remaining part is the heart, which can be enjoyed immediately or used in a variety of recipes. A stuffed artichoke is a particularly delicious way to enjoy them.

For a more intense flavour, you can marinate the cooked artichokes in olive oil, garlic and herbs. Roasting is another option that brings out a different texture and taste, and it’s often preferred for its rich, caramelised notes. Find more recipes here.

Preparing artichokes does require some effort, but the process is well worth it for the unique taste and texture they offer. With these steps, you can enjoy artichokes in all their glory, whether as a stand-alone dish or as a component of a more elaborate recipe.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the pantry items with the longest shelf lives, how to get the most out of vinegar, and whether spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge or pantry.



