Husband drains joint bank account, abandons cancer-stricken wife

By Rebekah Scanlan
Men are more likely to divorce their sick partners, studies have shown. Photo / Getty Images

A husband who text messaged his cancer-stricken wife to say he was leaving and had taken all their money has exposed a horrific divorce act only men commit.

Marie took to social media to share her horror that her husband had walked out on her after she was diagnosed with

Save