There’s nothing quite like a warm bowl of porridge to start the day. Photo / Getty Images
When the weather turns chilly, there’s nothing quite like a warm bowl of porridge to start the day. But with so many types of oats available, how do you choose the right one for you? Nikki Birrell explains.
From steel-cut, also known as groats, to quick-cooking, each variety of oats offers its own unique blend of texture, nutrition and convenience. Here’s a quick guide to help you find your perfect winter breakfast.
Steel-cut oats (aka oat groats)
Processing: Whole oat groats cut into pieces
Nutritional profile: Highest in fibre and nutrients
Texture: Chewy and nutty
Cooking time: 30-45 minutes
Cooking method (stovetop): Simmer 1 cup oats with 4 cups water/milk for 30-45 minutes
Microwave: Not recommended due to long cooking time and risk of uneven cooking
Ingredients: Use your preferred type of oats (steel-cut, rolled, etc.) and water or milk in a ratio of approximately 1:2 (oats to liquid).
Method
Place the oats in a bowl or container.
Pour enough water or milk over the oats to cover them completely.
Cover the bowl or container with a lid or plastic wrap.
Leave the oats to soak at room temperature or in the refrigerator overnight, for at least 8 hours.
In the morning, simply heat the soaked oats on the stovetop or in the microwave until warmed through, and add additional toppings as desired.
Exploring alternative grains
For a twist on traditional oats, consider adding alternative grains such as quinoa and chia seeds to your porridge. Quinoa, known for its high protein content, adds a nutty flavour and extra nutritional boost. Chia seeds, rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, contribute a thickening texture and subtle crunch. Buckwheat, despite its name, is not wheat but a gluten-free seed packed with antioxidants and minerals. When cooked, it offers a hearty, earthy flavour that complements oats wonderfully.