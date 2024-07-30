Wholegrain rolled oats (sometimes called jumbo oats)

Processing: Steamed and rolled flat, retaining all parts of the grain

Steamed and rolled flat, retaining all parts of the grain Nutritional profile: High in fibre and nutrients

High in fibre and nutrients Texture: Coarser than regular rolled oats

Coarser than regular rolled oats Cooking time: 10-15 minutes

10-15 minutes Cooking method (stovetop): Simmer 1 cup oats with 2 cups water/milk for 10-15 minutes

Simmer 1 cup oats with 2 cups water/milk for 10-15 minutes Microwave: Combine 1 cup oats with 2 cups water/milk in a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 5-7 minutes, stirring halfway through. Ensure the bowl is large to prevent overflow.

Rolled oats

Processing: Steamed and rolled flat, some parts of the grain may be removed

Steamed and rolled flat, some parts of the grain may be removed Nutritional profile: Slightly less fibre and nutrients than wholegrain rolled oats

Slightly less fibre and nutrients than wholegrain rolled oats Texture: Soft and creamy

Soft and creamy Cooking time: 5-10 minutes

5-10 minutes Cooking method (stovetop): Simmer 1 cup oats with 2 cups water/milk for 5-10 minutes

Simmer 1 cup oats with 2 cups water/milk for 5-10 minutes Microwave: Combine 1 cup oats with 2 cups water/milk in a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes, stirring halfway through. Ensure the bowl is large to prevent overflow.

Quick cooking oats (or instant oats)

Processing: Pre-cooked, dried, rolled thinner

Pre-cooked, dried, rolled thinner Nutritional profile: Retain most nutrients, but slightly reduced due to processing; flavoured versions may contain added sugars and salts

Retain most nutrients, but slightly reduced due to processing; flavoured versions may contain added sugars and salts Texture: Soft and mushy

Soft and mushy Cooking time: 1-2 minutes

1-2 minutes Cooking method (stovetop): Add boiling water/milk to 1 cup oats and let sit for 1-2 minutes, or microwave with water/milk for 1-2 minutes

Add boiling water/milk to 1 cup oats and let sit for 1-2 minutes, or microwave with water/milk for 1-2 minutes Microwave: Combine 1 cup oats with 2 cups water/milk in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 1-2 minutes, stirring halfway through. Ensure the bowl is large to prevent overflow.

Benefits of soaking oats overnight

1. Improved digestibility: Soaking oats overnight breaks down phytic acid, a compound that can inhibit nutrient absorption. This process can make the oats easier to digest.

2. Reduced cooking time: Soaked oats cook more quickly. This can save time in the morning if you prefer a warm breakfast without the lengthy stovetop cooking.

3. Creamier texture: Soaking oats overnight can result in a creamier texture when cooked, especially for steel-cut or wholegrain oats, which tend to be chewier.

4. Enhanced nutrient absorption: By reducing phytic acid, soaking may increase the bioavailability of certain nutrients, such as iron, zinc, and magnesium, found in oats.

Tip: Soaking may soften oats more than some prefer. Experiment to find your preferred texture.

How to soak oats overnight

To soak oats overnight, follow these simple steps:

Ingredients: Use your preferred type of oats (steel-cut, rolled, etc.) and water or milk in a ratio of approximately 1:2 (oats to liquid).

Method

Place the oats in a bowl or container. Pour enough water or milk over the oats to cover them completely. Cover the bowl or container with a lid or plastic wrap. Leave the oats to soak at room temperature or in the refrigerator overnight, for at least 8 hours. In the morning, simply heat the soaked oats on the stovetop or in the microwave until warmed through, and add additional toppings as desired.

Exploring alternative grains

For a twist on traditional oats, consider adding alternative grains such as quinoa and chia seeds to your porridge. Quinoa, known for its high protein content, adds a nutty flavour and extra nutritional boost. Chia seeds, rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, contribute a thickening texture and subtle crunch. Buckwheat, despite its name, is not wheat but a gluten-free seed packed with antioxidants and minerals. When cooked, it offers a hearty, earthy flavour that complements oats wonderfully.

Buckwheat can add a new dimension to your porridge experience. Photo / Babiche Martens

Adding some seasonal fruit, like these poached tamarillos, takes porridge up a notch. Photo / Greg Bowker

