Baking with winter spices: Cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and more

With its sweet and woody flavour, cinnamon is a staple in winter baking. Photo / Getty Images

Cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves create a warming atmosphere, writes Nikki Birrell, and they’re also delicious.

There’s nothing quite like the warmth and comfort that baking with winter spices brings as those rich aromas of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves waft through the house.

With Christmas landing in the summer season in the Southern Hemisphere, all those cosy spiced treats dreamed up by those in the wintry north don’t hit the spot quite the same here.

But we’re currently in the midst of winter, and it’s the perfect time to get out the spice rack and warm the house with some winter baking.

Winter spices are characterised by their warm, aromatic profiles, each bringing a unique touch to baked goods. They not only enhance the flavour but also offer various health benefits.