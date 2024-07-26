Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Baking with winter spices: Cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and more

By Nikki Birrell
3 mins to read
With its sweet and woody flavour, cinnamon is a staple in winter baking. Photo / Getty Images

With its sweet and woody flavour, cinnamon is a staple in winter baking. Photo / Getty Images

Cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves create a warming atmosphere, writes Nikki Birrell, and they’re also delicious.

There’s nothing quite like the warmth and comfort that baking with winter spices brings as those rich aromas of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves waft through the house.

With Christmas landing in the summer season in the Southern Hemisphere, all those cosy spiced treats dreamed up by those in the wintry north don’t hit the spot quite the same here.

But we’re currently in the midst of winter, and it’s the perfect time to get out the spice rack and warm the house with some winter baking.

Winter spices are characterised by their warm, aromatic profiles, each bringing a unique touch to baked goods. They not only enhance the flavour but also offer various health benefits.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Cinnamon: With its sweet and woody flavour, cinnamon is a staple in winter baking. It enhances the taste of biscuits, cakes, and breads. Cinnamon is also known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and its ability to potentially lower blood sugar levels.
  • Nutmeg: This spice has a sweet, nutty flavour with a hint of warmth. It pairs well with creamy desserts and adds depth to cakes and biscuits. Nutmeg is rich in antioxidants and has been used for its potential digestive benefits.
  • Cloves: Cloves offer a strong, pungent flavour with sweet undertones. They are often used in spiced cakes and gingerbread. Cloves are known for their antimicrobial properties and may aid in digestion.
  • Ginger: With its spicy and slightly sweet taste, ginger is a favourite in winter baking, especially in gingerbread and spice biscuits. Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory effects and may help with nausea.
  • Allspice: Despite its name, allspice is a single spice that tastes like a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. It adds a warm, peppery note to baked goods and is often used in pumpkin pie and fruitcakes. Allspice has antibacterial properties and is believed to aid in digestion.
  • Cardamom: This spice has a complex flavour, combining citrusy, minty, and spicy notes. It’s excellent in both sweet and savoury dishes, adding a unique twist to cakes, breads, and pastries. Cardamom is also known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Spice tips

Storage: Store spices in a cool, dark place in airtight containers to maintain their potency. Ground spices lose their flavour faster than whole spices.

Blending flavours: Start with small amounts of each spice and adjust to taste. Combining spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg can create a more complex flavour profile.

Enhancing aroma: Toasting whole spices before grinding can enhance their aroma and flavour, bringing out their essential oils.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whether you’re crafting a traditional ginger loaf or experimenting with a cardamom-infused cake, these spices will add a delightful warmth to your winter baking endeavours.

Sugar and spice and all things nice

Chocolate chip spice biscuits recipe.

These sweet cardamom buns will fill the house with enticing aromas. Picture / Babiche Martens
These sweet cardamom buns will fill the house with enticing aromas. Picture / Babiche Martens

Carrot and cardamom buns recipe.

Beet and berry spice cake recipe.

Spiced pumpkin cake with vanilla butter icing recipe.

A biscuit made with spices is a wintry afternoon treat. Picture / Babiche Martens
A biscuit made with spices is a wintry afternoon treat. Picture / Babiche Martens

Oatmeal, raisin and spice biscuits recipe.

A double dose of ginger is a very good thing. Photo / Tamara West
A double dose of ginger is a very good thing. Photo / Tamara West

Ginger ginger loaf recipe.

Spiced nashi cake recipe.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. Fanatical about food and seeing the world, when not travelling, eating, cooking or writing about those — recent stories include making the most of mince, how to cook dried beans and where we should really be storing tomato sauce and chocolate.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle