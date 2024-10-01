The way herbs are stored plays a crucial role in extending their life. For most fresh herbs, refrigeration is the best option.

Soft herbs such as basil, parsley, coriander and mint should be treated like flowers. Trim the stems and place the herbs in a glass of water, covering the leaves loosely with a plastic bag. Store this in the refrigerator, except for basil, which should be kept at room temperature as it is sensitive to cold. The water should be changed every two days to prevent bacterial growth, and the ends of the stems should be re-trimmed if they begin to look slimy.

For hardy herbs like rosemary, thyme and sage, a different approach is required. These herbs should be wrapped in a slightly damp paper towel and placed in a resealable plastic bag or airtight container in the refrigerator. The damp towel will provide just enough moisture to keep the herbs from drying out, while the sealed environment will prevent them from wilting.

Drying and freezing

If you find yourself with more herbs than you can use in the short term, drying or freezing them is an excellent way to preserve their life. Drying works best with hardy herbs. Simply tie the herbs into small bundles and hang them upside down in a warm, dry place with good air circulation. Once they are completely dry, the leaves can be crumbled into airtight containers and stored in a cool, dark place.

Freezing is another effective method, particularly for soft herbs. Chop the herbs and place them in ice cube trays, filling each compartment with water or olive oil. Once frozen, transfer the cubes to a freezer bag. This method not only preserves the herbs but also makes it easy to add fresh flavours to your cooking.

Preventing spoilage

To maximise the life of your herbs, it is crucial to handle them with care. Avoid washing herbs until you are ready to use them, as excess moisture can lead to quicker spoilage. If you must wash them in advance, ensure they are thoroughly dried using a salad spinner or by gently patting them with a towel.

Additionally, store herbs away from fruits such as apples and bananas, which emit ethylene gas that can hasten the wilting process.

By implementing these methods – proper harvesting, strategic storage, drying, freezing and careful handling – you can significantly extend the life of your herbs, ensuring they remain fresh and flavourful for as long as possible. Whether you use them immediately or preserve them for later, these practices will allow you to enjoy the full potential of your herbs.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including how to use a fresh artichoke, what to do with those spring asparagus spears, the produce to look forward to this season, and which fruit and veg lasts the longest.