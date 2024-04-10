How to make the perfect risotto

Risotto is delicious comfort on a plate. Photo / 123RF

A comforting dish with infinite possibilities, risotto is worth the time.

It’s the perfect autumnal dish, and with a bit of patience and know-how, risotto is a highly rewarding supper.

A classic Italian dish, risotto epitomises culinary versatility as it can harmonise effortlessly with a variety of ingredients, from plain cheese versions as a side dish and budget-friendly vegetable additions, all the way to decadent seafood or truffle variations.

Despite its seemingly straightforward ingredients and method, many find risotto challenging due to the attention required during the cooking process. Achieving the perfect balance of creamy consistency without overcooking or undercooking the rice demands patience, good timing and consistent stirring - a process that can be daunting for novice cooks. However, mastering it rewards the palate with fulfilment and delicious sense of comfort.

Here, we go through the steps and share three recipes that will have you running for the rice aisle.

Risotto - step by step

Choose the right rice: Arborio, carnaroli, or vialone nano are the most commonly used rice varieties for risotto due to their high starch content, which creates the desired creamy texture.

Prep ingredients: Have all your ingredients ready before you start cooking. This includes chopped onions, garlic, grated cheese, and any other additions you plan to include.

Use quality stock: A good risotto starts with a good stock. Whether vegetable, chicken or seafood, use a flavourful homemade or high-quality store-bought stock.

Saute the aromatics: Begin by gently sauteing finely chopped onions or shallots in butter or olive oil until they are soft and translucent. This forms the flavour base of the risotto.

Toast the rice: Once the onions are cooked, add the rice to the pan and toast it for a couple of minutes until the edges become translucent. This helps to seal in the starch and prevents the rice from becoming mushy.

Deglaze with wine: Pour in a splash of dry white wine and stir until it is absorbed by the rice. This step adds acidity and depth of flavour to the risotto.

Add stock gradually: Begin adding hot stock to the rice one ladleful at a time, stirring continuously. Wait for the stock to be absorbed before adding more. This slow addition and stirring process helps release the starch from the rice, resulting in a creamy texture.

Be patient: Risotto requires patience; don’t rush the cooking process. It should take around 18-20 minutes for the rice to cook fully.

Season wisely: Taste the risotto as it cooks and adjust the seasoning accordingly. Remember the stock and cheese will also add saltiness, so go easy on the salt at first.

Finish with butter and cheese: Once the rice is cooked to al dente and has a creamy consistency, remove it from the heat and stir in a knob of butter and grated parmesan or pecorino cheese to add richness and creaminess.

Rest before serving: Let the risotto rest for a couple of minutes before serving to allow the flavours to meld together.

By following these steps and giving attention to detail, you can create a perfect risotto every time. Experiment with different ingredients and flavour combinations to find your favourite variation. Or try one of three delicious recipes below.

Recipes to try

Photo / Babiche Martens

Chorizo and fennel risotto recipe.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Chicken and mushroom risotto recipe.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Slow roast tomato risotto recipe.