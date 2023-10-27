Voyager 2023 media awards
Auckland restaurant review: Kim Knight eyes the menu at Bossi, Commerce St

Kim Knight
By
6 mins to read
Lasagne elegance, from the menu at Italian restaurant Bossi, on Auckland's Commerce St. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Word on the restaurant floor was that the lasagne was SPECTACULAR.

This news sounded especially appealing delivered in an Italian accent. A multi-layered, multi-syllabled masterpiece that had survived the seasonal menu refresh and might, as

