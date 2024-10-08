Pesto is a wonderfully flavourful ingredient that can be used in a multitude of ways.
Is DIY worth the effort, or can store-bought do the trick? Nikki Birrell finds out.
Pesto is one of those sauces that can elevate any dish, from pasta to sandwiches or even roasted vegetables. But when you’re pressed for time, it’s tempting to reach for a jar of store-bought pesto. Is homemade really that much better, or are the pre-made options just as good? Let’s dive into the pros and cons of both, and whether making pesto from scratch is worth the effort.
The case for homemade pesto
There’s something undeniably satisfying about making your own pesto. It allows you to control the ingredients, meaning you can adjust the flavours to suit your taste. You also get to choose the quality of your ingredients – whether that’s fresh basil, premium extra virgin olive oil or a more artisanal cheese like Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Homemade pesto typically has a brighter, fresher flavour than store-bought varieties. The key ingredients – basil, garlic, olive oil, pine nuts and parmesan – are fresh, with no need for preservatives or additives. You can also experiment with alternative ingredients, swapping out basil for rocket or spinach, or using walnuts instead of pine nuts.
Another perk of homemade pesto is its versatility. You can make it in batches and freeze it for later use, ensuring you always have some on hand. Plus, making pesto is quick – it takes just minutes with a blender or food processor.
The convenience of store-bought
On the other hand, store-bought pesto offers convenience that’s hard to beat. When you’re in a rush or don’t have all the ingredients on hand, a jar of pre-made pesto can be a lifesaver. There are plenty of options available, from budget-friendly supermarket brands to gourmet varieties.
However, store-bought pesto can often lack the punchy flavour and vibrant colour of homemade. It’s also worth noting that many pre-made versions use cheaper ingredients, such as sunflower oil instead of olive oil or cashews instead of pine nuts. These substitutions can affect the taste and texture of the pesto.
Another downside is that store-bought pesto usually contains preservatives to extend its shelf life, which can dull the fresh, herby notes of the basil. Some brands may also add sugar, which isn’t traditionally part of pesto.
If you have the time and ingredients, homemade pesto is undoubtedly the superior option for flavour and freshness. It’s particularly worth making from scratch if you’re using it as a central part of a dish, like a pasta sauce or drizzled over grilled chicken. The vibrant colour and fresh taste of homemade pesto can’t be beaten.
That said, store-bought pesto has its place in the kitchen, especially when you need something quick and easy. It’s a convenient option for adding a burst of flavour to a sandwich, salad or pizza without much effort. Just be sure to check the label for high-quality ingredients, such as extra virgin olive oil and no unnecessary additives.
If you’re up for making your own, try this simple recipe for the classic Genovese basil pesto: blend fresh basil leaves, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, parmesan and a pinch of salt for a sauce that’s bursting with flavour.
For those looking for a twist, experiment with a walnut and parsley pesto – it’s a nuttier take on the traditional version and pairs beautifully with pasta or grilled vegetables, as well as on bruschetta as below.