Another perk of homemade pesto is its versatility. You can make it in batches and freeze it for later use, ensuring you always have some on hand. Plus, making pesto is quick – it takes just minutes with a blender or food processor.

Basil is the key ingredient in a Genovese pesto, but you can experiment with other herbs such as parsley or coriander and nuts such as walnuts, almonds and cashews.

The convenience of store-bought

On the other hand, store-bought pesto offers convenience that’s hard to beat. When you’re in a rush or don’t have all the ingredients on hand, a jar of pre-made pesto can be a lifesaver. There are plenty of options available, from budget-friendly supermarket brands to gourmet varieties.

However, store-bought pesto can often lack the punchy flavour and vibrant colour of homemade. It’s also worth noting that many pre-made versions use cheaper ingredients, such as sunflower oil instead of olive oil or cashews instead of pine nuts. These substitutions can affect the taste and texture of the pesto.

Another downside is that store-bought pesto usually contains preservatives to extend its shelf life, which can dull the fresh, herby notes of the basil. Some brands may also add sugar, which isn’t traditionally part of pesto.

Which should you choose?

If you have the time and ingredients, homemade pesto is undoubtedly the superior option for flavour and freshness. It’s particularly worth making from scratch if you’re using it as a central part of a dish, like a pasta sauce or drizzled over grilled chicken. The vibrant colour and fresh taste of homemade pesto can’t be beaten.

That said, store-bought pesto has its place in the kitchen, especially when you need something quick and easy. It’s a convenient option for adding a burst of flavour to a sandwich, salad or pizza without much effort. Just be sure to check the label for high-quality ingredients, such as extra virgin olive oil and no unnecessary additives.

If you’re up for making your own, try this simple recipe for the classic Genovese basil pesto: blend fresh basil leaves, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, parmesan and a pinch of salt for a sauce that’s bursting with flavour.

For those looking for a twist, experiment with a walnut and parsley pesto – it’s a nuttier take on the traditional version and pairs beautifully with pasta or grilled vegetables, as well as on bruschetta as below.

Walnut and parsley pesto is a delicious alternative to the traditional Genovese version, served here on bruschetta with blue cheese. Photo / Babiche Martens

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the easiest plants to grow in your kitchen, and some simple hacks for keeping your herbs fresh for longer.