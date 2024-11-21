Gourmet hacks: How to elevate budget ingredients to restaurant-quality

Serve mussels with some crusty bread to mop up all those delicious juices. Photo / Babiche Martens

Polenta: A versatile canvas for gourmet flavours

Polenta is not just a side dish; it can be the base for countless elegant meals.

It’s inexpensive and easy to prepare, yet it looks and tastes luxurious.

How to elevate: Once cooked, spread the polenta onto a tray to cool, then slice it into squares or rounds. Grill or fry these pieces until crispy, and top with sautéed mushrooms, a poached egg, or even a drizzle of truffle oil for an indulgent touch.

Prawns: Simple tricks for a seafood sensation

Frozen prawns are often overlooked, but they’re a brilliant base for a dish that looks and tastes like it belongs in a high-end restaurant.

How to elevate: Create a prawn and citrus salad by combining the prawns with segments of grapefruit, shaved fennel and a light lemon vinaigrette. Plating them in a ring or fan shape, with microgreens on top, instantly lifts the dish. A sprinkle of sea salt and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil just before serving adds a touch of sophistication. Or try this Barbecue prawn, pineapple and avocado salad.

Prawns do such a good job of looking gourmet but are very economical if bought frozen. Photo / Babiche Martens

Canned beans: Turn humble legumes into gourmet dishes

Cannellini, butter beans and chickpeas can easily be dressed up to create an impressive starter or main.

How to elevate: Create a white bean purée by blending cannellini beans with garlic, lemon and olive oil. Serve this creamy purée as a base for roasted vegetables or spread it on crostini with a topping of caramelised onions. Adding a touch of smoked paprika can enhance the flavour to give it a gourmet edge.

Tinned fish: Budget-friendly seafood with a twist

Tinned fish, like sardines, tuna or salmon, is a pantry staple that can be elevated with a few simple touches.

How to elevate: Turn tinned tuna into a stylish niçoise-style salad or a tuna tartare mixed with capers, lemon zest and finely chopped herbs. Serve it in a small ring mould on the plate, topped with avocado and a drizzle of olive oil. For sardines, try a bruschetta with sardines, lemon, chilli flakes and fresh parsley on toasted sourdough to give it a Mediterranean flair.

Pile up eggs, blanched beans, tomato, olives and baby potatoes with tinned tuna for an easy but impressive nicoise. Photo / Babiche Martens

Tinned fruit: Dress up dessert on a dime

This can be transformed into a chic dessert with a few easy techniques.

How to elevate: Poach tinned pears or peaches in a spiced syrup made with cinnamon, star anise and a splash of wine. Serve them with a dollop of mascarpone or Greek yoghurt and a sprinkle of toasted nuts. Plating them in individual portions with a drizzle of the syrup will make the dish look polished and elegant.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including how to make the perfect risotto, the secret to cooking dried beans and choosing the right pasta.



