Selecting the right plate is crucial. Too much empty space can make your meal look sparse, while an overfull plate feels cluttered. Ideally, choose a plate that fits your portion without overwhelming it. For main courses, a plate with a slight lip works well to keep everything in place. Experiment with different shapes – round, square, and rectangular plates can all create different visual effects.

3. Think in layers

Plating is all about depth and height. Instead of spreading everything out flat, try stacking or leaning ingredients for a more dynamic look. Layering adds interest; for example, place a protein on a bed of vegetables or grains, or arrange components at varying heights to create visual appeal. This technique helps guide the eye and creates a sense of movement on the plate.

4. Use odd numbers

When arranging elements on your plate, aim for odd numbers. Odd numbers are more pleasing to the eye and feel more natural. Instead of placing two or four elements, go for three or five. This applies to garnishes, proteins, and sides alike. The use of odd numbers creates a more dynamic arrangement, breaking symmetry in an appealing way.

5. Add a pop of colour

A dash of vibrant colour can make a dish look instantly more appetising. Garnish with fresh herbs, edible flowers or a bright sauce to add contrast and excitement. Green herbs like parsley, basil or chives work wonders against a plate of neutral-toned foods, enhancing visual appeal. Consider the colour wheel; complementary colours can make each component pop even more.

6. Focus on texture

Texture is not only important for the eating experience but also visual appeal. Aim to include a mix of textures on the plate – crispy, soft, smooth and crunchy elements give the dish a more interesting and professional look. For example, pair creamy mashed potatoes with crispy shallots or soft grilled vegetables with a crunchy topping. This variety not only adds depth but also enhances the overall sensory experience.

7. Sauce like a pro

Instead of simply dolloping sauce on to your dish, try using a spoon or squeeze bottle for more control. This allows you to create delicate dots, elegant swooshes, or even fine lines for a polished look. If you’re feeling adventurous, consider layering sauces in different sections of the plate or creating a sauce “pool” for dipping.

8. Garnish with purpose

Don’t garnish for the sake of it; ensure your garnish adds something to the dish, whether it’s flavour, texture or a visual boost. Avoid using large inedible items like whole bay leaves or stems that can detract from the overall presentation. Instead, opt for microgreens, edible flowers or finely chopped herbs that complement the dish.

Be like a chef and tweezer your microgreens for precision garnishing. Photo / 123RF

9. Mind your portion sizes

While it can be tempting to pile food high on the plate, moderation is key. A well-plated dish often features a balance of components that don’t overwhelm the viewer. Consider the visual weight of each ingredient and aim for harmony. Remember, less can be more; focus on quality over quantity to make each element stand out.

10. Take your time

Finally, don’t rush the plating process. Taking a moment to arrange your food thoughtfully can make all the difference. Use tweezers or tongs for precise placement, and step back to assess your work from different angles. A little patience can result in a beautifully composed dish that will impress your dinner guests.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the science of food pairings and a chef’s guide to cooking terms.