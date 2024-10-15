Kitchen glossary: A beginner’s guide to cooking terms

Don’t know the difference between mirepoix and mise en place? Nikki Birrell decodes some common terms.
Cooking can sometimes feel like learning a new language, with its own set of jargon and techniques that can leave even seasoned home cooks scratching their heads. Whether you’re watching a cooking show, reading a recipe or chatting with a chef, knowing these essential terms will not only boost your confidence, but help you navigate the kitchen with ease.
Prep like a pro
Getting your ingredients ready before you start cooking is key to a smooth and stress-free experience in the kitchen. Here are some prep techniques that every home cook should know.
- Batonnet: Slightly thicker than a julienne, batonnet refers to vegetables that are cut into sticks about 6mm wide and 5cm long. This cut is often a precursor to further dicing or used in dishes where a more substantial texture is desired.
- Brunoise: A very fine dice where vegetables are cut into small cubes of about 1-2mm on each side. This cut is commonly used for garnishes and in soups and sauces where a delicate presentation is key.
- Chiffonade: A slicing technique where leafy vegetables or herbs are rolled into tight cylinders and then cut into thin ribbons. This technique is often used for garnishing or incorporating fresh herbs like basil or mint.
- Julienne: A technique where vegetables or fruits are sliced into thin, matchstick-like strips, typically about 3mm wide and 5cm long. Julienne cuts are often used for salads, stir-fries and garnishes.
- Paysanne: A rustic cut where vegetables are sliced thinly into small squares or triangles, typically about 1cm in size. The paysanne cut is commonly used in French cuisine, particularly in soups and stews where the vegetables retain their shape but cook evenly.