Kitchen glossary: A beginner’s guide to cooking terms

Cook like a chef

Mastering these cooking techniques will help you create restaurant-quality dishes at home. Here’s a breakdown of some key methods.

Blanch: To briefly cook food in boiling water, followed by immediate cooling in ice water to stop the cooking. This method is used to soften vegetables, brighten their colour or prepare them for freezing. Braise: A technique that involves searing meat or vegetables at a high temperature, then slowly cooking them in liquid (like broth or wine) over low heat. Braising is ideal for tougher cuts of meat that become tender and flavourful through slow cooking.

Emulsify: To blend two ingredients that typically don't combine well, like oil and vinegar. By whisking vigorously or using a blender, the ingredients form a stable mixture. Emulsification is key in making salad dressings, mayonnaise and sauces like hollandaise. It's also what happens when you add some starchy pasta water to olive oil, as with spaghetti aglio olio e peperoncino. Frying: There are two main types of frying – shallow frying and deep frying. Shallow frying involves cooking food in a small amount of oil, enough to partially submerge the food, whereas deep frying requires enough oil to completely cover the food, resulting in a crisp, golden exterior.

Stir-frying : A high-heat technique originating from Asian cuisine where food is cooked quickly in a small amount of oil, usually in a wok, while being constantly stirred. Stir-frying is ideal for preserving the texture and colour of vegetables. Sweating: A method of cooking vegetables over low heat in a little oil or butter, allowing them to release their moisture without browning. This technique is often used to soften onions, garlic and other aromatics, creating a flavour base for soups and sauces.

Professional kitchen lingo

And in case you’ve been watching The Bear, here’s a small explanation of some of the terminology bandied about in a restaurant kitchen.

Line: Refers to the cooking stations in a professional kitchen where various parts of a dish are prepared. Working the line is often one of the most demanding roles in a kitchen. Mise en place: A French phrase meaning "everything in its place", referring to the practice of preparing and organising all ingredients and tools before cooking. This ensures a smooth and efficient cooking process.

With this glossary in your culinary arsenal, you’ll be able to navigate recipes, impress your dinner guests and perhaps even hold your own in a professional kitchen.

