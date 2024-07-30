What are the handiest kitchen gadgets?

What kitchen gadgets and utensils can you not live without?
Nikki Birrell picks some highly regarded gadgets that enhance efficiency and culinary creativity for a truly well-kitted-out kitchen.
Beyond your basic toaster, kettle, microwave and general wooden spoons, what kitchen appliances and utensils are truly useful - and won’t just take up space and gather dust?
Immersion (or stick) blender: Ideal for soups, sauces, and smoothies, an immersion blender offers convenience without the need for transferring contents to a traditional blender. It is compact, easy to store and simple to clean, making it a go-to tool for quick blending tasks.
Food processor: Versatile and powerful, a food processor can chop, slice, dice and purée ingredients quickly, saving time on prep work. It is especially useful for making dough, shredding cheese, potatoes and carrots, and basically preparing large quantities of ingredients effortlessly. Its multifunctional capabilities make it indispensable for any serious cook.
Mandoline slicer: Provides precision slicing for vegetables and fruits, allowing for consistent cuts that are difficult to achieve by hand. It is indispensable for making salads, gratins, and chips. Many mandolines come with adjustable blades, enabling various thicknesses and styles of cuts, from julienne to waffle.
Instant Pot: A multifunctional pressure cooker that can also slow cook, sauté, steam, and more, significantly reducing cooking times and simplifying meal preparation. It is perfect for busy households looking to prepare wholesome meals quickly. With preset programmes, it can handle everything from rice and yoghurt to stews and soup.
Digital kitchen scale: Essential for accurate measurement of ingredients, particularly in baking where precision is crucial. A digital scale ensures consistency in recipes and can be used to portion food accurately, which is helpful for both cooking and dieting. Many models offer tare functions, making it easy to measure multiple ingredients in one bowl (tare is a feature on digital scales that allows you to subtract the weight of a container or packaging from the total weight of an item being measured).
Spiraliser: Transforms vegetables into noodle-like spirals, a great tool for creating healthy, low-carb alternatives to pasta. Spiralised vegetables like courgettes and carrots can be a nutritious and colourful addition to many dishes. It is also useful for making retro-style salads and garnishes.
Cast iron skillet: Known for excellent heat retention and versatility, it can be used for searing, baking, frying and more, both on the stovetop and in the oven. A well-seasoned cast iron skillet can provide non-stick cooking and impart a unique flavour to dishes.
Garlic crusher: Simplifies the task of mincing garlic, saving time and effort while ensuring even consistency. It is particularly useful for those who cook frequently with garlic, reducing the need to manually chop or mince.
Air fryer: Uses rapid air technology to fry food with minimal oil, offering a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods. It is also versatile enough to bake, roast and grill, making it a multifunctional tool for various recipes.
Salad spinner: Efficiently dries salad greens and herbs after washing, ensuring they are crisp and ready to eat. Just go easy when spinning so as not to bruise your greens. This tool is essential for preparing fresh, clean salads and herbs.
Kitchen thermometer: Ensures meat and poultry are cooked to the proper temperature, enhancing food safety and quality. It is also useful for baking, making candy and also brewing beverages, ensuring precision in various cooking processes.
Citrus juicer: Extracts juice from lemons, limes and oranges efficiently, whether handheld or electric, useful for cooking and beverages. Freshly squeezed juice can elevate the flavour of many dishes and drinks.
These gadgets can significantly streamline cooking processes and introduce new culinary techniques to the home kitchen, making them invaluable additions to any cook’s arsenal. Time to get cooking.