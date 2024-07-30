What are the handiest kitchen gadgets?

Instant Pot: A multifunctional pressure cooker that can also slow cook, sauté, steam, and more, significantly reducing cooking times and simplifying meal preparation. It is perfect for busy households looking to prepare wholesome meals quickly. With preset programmes, it can handle everything from rice and yoghurt to stews and soup.

READ: 4 pots and pans every home cook needs

Digital kitchen scale: Essential for accurate measurement of ingredients, particularly in baking where precision is crucial. A digital scale ensures consistency in recipes and can be used to portion food accurately, which is helpful for both cooking and dieting. Many models offer tare functions, making it easy to measure multiple ingredients in one bowl (tare is a feature on digital scales that allows you to subtract the weight of a container or packaging from the total weight of an item being measured).

Spiraliser: Transforms vegetables into noodle-like spirals, a great tool for creating healthy, low-carb alternatives to pasta. Spiralised vegetables like courgettes and carrots can be a nutritious and colourful addition to many dishes. It is also useful for making retro-style salads and garnishes.

A healthier alternative to traditional frying methods, air fryers are a versatile tool for various recipes. Photo / Getty Images

Cast iron skillet: Known for excellent heat retention and versatility, it can be used for searing, baking, frying and more, both on the stovetop and in the oven. A well-seasoned cast iron skillet can provide non-stick cooking and impart a unique flavour to dishes.

Garlic crusher: Simplifies the task of mincing garlic, saving time and effort while ensuring even consistency. It is particularly useful for those who cook frequently with garlic, reducing the need to manually chop or mince.

Air fryer: Uses rapid air technology to fry food with minimal oil, offering a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods. It is also versatile enough to bake, roast and grill, making it a multifunctional tool for various recipes.

READ: Thinking of getting an air fryer? Here’s all you need to know

Salad spinner: Efficiently dries salad greens and herbs after washing, ensuring they are crisp and ready to eat. Just go easy when spinning so as not to bruise your greens. This tool is essential for preparing fresh, clean salads and herbs.

Kitchen thermometer: Ensures meat and poultry are cooked to the proper temperature, enhancing food safety and quality. It is also useful for baking, making candy and also brewing beverages, ensuring precision in various cooking processes.

Citrus juicer: Extracts juice from lemons, limes and oranges efficiently, whether handheld or electric, useful for cooking and beverages. Freshly squeezed juice can elevate the flavour of many dishes and drinks.

These gadgets can significantly streamline cooking processes and introduce new culinary techniques to the home kitchen, making them invaluable additions to any cook’s arsenal. Time to get cooking.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the pantry items with the longest shelf lives, how to get the most out of vinegar, and whether spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge or pantry.