Air fryers are a great way to cook your favourite fried food. Photo / Getty Images

Convenient, energy-saving and arguably one of the most popular kitchen appliances of recent years, Nikki Birrell looks at whether air fryers are worth the investment.

Air fryers are innovative kitchen appliances that have gained popularity in recent years because of their ability to fry food with little to no oil. They work by circulating hot air around the food at high speeds, creating a crispy outer layer similar to traditional frying methods but with significantly less oil. Here’s everything you need to know before you buy.

Why get an air fryer?

Healthier cooking: Air fryers offer a healthier alternative to deep frying as they require minimal oil, typically only a tablespoon or less depending on the recipe. This can significantly reduce the calorie and fat content of fried foods.

Versatility: Contrary to the name, you’re not limited to frying; they can also bake, grill, and roast a variety of foods including vegetables, meats, and even desserts. Some models come with additional accessories such as baking pans and skewers to expand their cooking capabilities.

Convenience: Air fryers are easy to use and require minimal preheating time compared to conventional ovens. They also cook food faster because of the circulating hot air, making them ideal for quick meals or snacks.

Easy clean-up: Most air fryer baskets and trays are non-stick, which makes them easy to clean with just soap and water or in some cases, they are dishwasher safe. This eliminates the hassle of dealing with greasy fryer oil.

Energy efficiency: These appliances typically consume less energy than traditional ovens or deep fryers, making them a more environmentally friendly option for cooking.

Size and capacity: Air fryers come in various sizes to accommodate different household needs. It’s important to consider the capacity of the air fryer when purchasing, especially if you plan to cook larger portions or for multiple people.

Flavour and texture: While they produce crispy results similar to deep frying, some people find that air fryers may not achieve the exact same texture or flavour as traditional methods. However, many still appreciate the healthier and convenient cooking experience they offer.

What are the limitations?

While air fryers are versatile kitchen appliances, there are some limitations to what you can make in them. Batter-coated food, such as traditional tempura or heavily breaded items, may not fare well in an air fryer. Similarly, foods that require a wet batter (like doughnuts or some types of fritters) may not cook evenly or develop a crispy exterior in an air fryer.

While air fryers can cook small cuts of meat like chicken wings or pork chops effectively, larger cuts such as whole chickens or large roasts may not cook evenly because of the limited space and airflow in the appliance.

Some dishes, like stir-fries or foods that need to be turned or shaken during cooking for even browning, may not be suitable for air frying as they require constant attention and manipulation.

Dishes with a lot of liquid content are not suitable for air frying as the liquid may not evaporate properly and could cause the appliance to malfunction.

What do they do best?

Air fryers excel at cooking frozen foods like French fries, chicken nuggets, and fish sticks, producing crispy results without the need for deep frying.

They’re also great for roasting vegetables, such as Brussels sprouts, broccoli, or sweet potato fries, which become crispy on the outside while remaining tender on the inside.

You can cook small cuts of meat, poultry, and seafood effectively, producing juicy and flavourful results with minimal oil.

Air fryers are perfect for making snacks and appetisers like spring rolls, mozzarella sticks, or jalapeno poppers, giving them a crispy texture without excess oil.

Getting crispy goods without an excess of oil is a major plus of an air fryer.

Surprising facts you may not know

Air fryers were actually invented decades ago. While they have gained popularity in recent years, the concept has been around for much longer.

The first air fryer was actually invented by Philips in the 1990s, but it took some time for the technology to catch on and become mainstream.

Air fryers work by circulating hot air around the food at high speeds, which is often referred to as “rapid air technology”. This helps to cook the food evenly and create a crispy exterior without the need for excessive oil.

They can reduce acrylamide formation: Acrylamide is a potentially harmful compound that forms when certain foods are cooked at high temperatures, particularly through frying. Air frying has been found to reduce acrylamide formation compared to deep frying, making it a healthier cooking option.

They produce less cooking odour. Since air fryers use less oil and cook food more quickly than traditional frying methods, they tend to produce less smell. This can be a major plus for people who live in small spaces.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. Fanatical about food and seeing the world, when not travelling, eating, cooking, or writing about those — recent stories include making the most of mince, how to cook corned beef and pantry items with the longest shelf life — she likes bushwalks and tinkering with cocktail creations.