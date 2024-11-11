Anybody can put this sticky, sweet and spicy stir-fry together. Picture / Babiche Martens
Can grown-ups get better at cooking? Nikki Birrell explains why it’s never too late to teach an old dog new tricks, and how to foster confidence in the kitchen at any age and stage.
Whether it’s down to a lack of time, a lack of knowledge, skills or inclination, or perhaps a bit of a fear of failure, the truth of the matter is there are a fair few adults who are at a loss when it comes to making food from scratch. Convenience foods and takeaways can often seem easier and quicker options – but home cooking opens up a whole new world of possibilities and with a few tips and recipes under the belt, anyone can start to feel confident in the kitchen. Here’s how.
Start with the basics
Begin by learning fundamental techniques. Mastering these skills will form the foundation for more complex dishes.
Learning how to properly cut vegetables and meats speeds up preparation and helps with even cooking. Look for YouTube tutorials on knife skills or consider a beginner’s cooking class to practise in person (see below for some suggestions).
Sauteing involves cooking ingredients quickly in a small amount of oil, ideal for vegetables and meats, and builds flavour without overcooking. Practising this with a simple stir-fry recipe will get you used to temperature control.
Boiling and steaming are basics for cooking pasta, rice or vegetables and practising these can help you master timing.
Simple techniques, such as precise measurement and mixing ingredients together, while following a recipe, such as for basic muffins, cookies, or basic bread, is a rewarding way to get to grips with baking.
Invest in quality tools
Equip your kitchen with essential tools like a good chef’s knife, cutting board, pots and pans, measuring cups and mixing bowls. Quality tools make cooking easier and more enjoyable. A good knife, for example, should feel comfortable in your hand, balanced in weight, and sharp. High-carbon stainless steel is durable and easier to sharpen. While a heavy pan, such as cast iron or stainless steel, distributes heat evenly and lasts longer.
For a range of good kitchen tools, Briscoes is a popular choice, especially during their frequent sales. If you’re looking for bargains The Warehouse or online stores like Trade Me can also be worthwhile.
Choose recipes with few ingredients and straightforward instructions. This helps you focus on learning techniques without getting overwhelmed.
Cook regularly
Consistency is key. Try to cook a few times a week to build your skills and get comfortable in the kitchen. Even cooking simple meals regularly will improve your abilities.
Proper prep will make cooking easier
Prepare and measure out all ingredients before you start cooking. This practice, known as mise en place, helps streamline the cooking process and ensures you have everything you need.
This process involves having everything chopped, spices measured and ingredients weighed before you start. This approach reduces the chances of errors.
Embrace mistakes
Don’t be discouraged by errors. Mistakes are part of the learning process, and each one offers a valuable lesson.
Use online resources
Explore cooking blogs, YouTube channels, and online courses for tutorials, tips, and recipe ideas. Many resources, like Jamie Oliver’s YouTube channel or MasterClass, offer step-by-step guidance for beginners.
If you prefer hands-on learning, consider enrolling in a local cooking class. Main Course in Auckland offers fantastic courses, including a three-session complete basic skills course.
Learn to taste and adjust
Develop your palate by tasting as you cook. Learning to adjust seasoning and balance flavours is a crucial skill for any cook.
Familiarise yourself with common ingredient substitutions. This knowledge can help you make the most of what you have and adapt recipes to suit your tastes or dietary needs. For example, you can use coconut or almond milk in baking when dairy isn’t an option. Or if you don’t have self-raising flour, add 1½ teaspoons of baking powder per cup of plain flour. In baking, you can use melted butter as a direct substitute for oil and about ¾ of the amount of honey to replace sugar, reducing any other liquids slightly. Or dissolve a stock cube in a cup of water to replace a cup of broth. Such substitutions work well for everyday recipes, helping you make the most of what you already have in the kitchen.
Recommended recipes for beginners
Here are some dishes that are ideal for beginner cooks, each offering opportunities to practise essential cooking techniques:
All-in-one pasta bolognese recipe: A classic dish that teaches you about sautéing, simmering, and making a hearty sauce. You can also experiment with different herbs and spices.
Chicken Caesar salad recipe: A dish that incorporates cooking chicken, preparing a homemade dressing, and assembling a salad. It’s good for learning about balancing flavours and textures.
Easy chilli con carne recipe: A dish that teaches you about slow cooking and layering flavours. It’s also great for learning how to adjust seasoning to taste.
Beef tacos recipe: A fun and interactive dish for practising seasoning, cooking meat and assembling ingredients.
Simple roast vegetables recipe: A basic yet versatile dish that teaches you about roasting techniques and experimenting with different vegetable combinations.
Pancakes recipe: A beginner-friendly recipe for mastering the art of batter-making and frying. It’s also a great dish for experimenting with different toppings.
By following these tips and trying out these dishes, you can build a solid foundation in cooking and expand your culinary repertoire in no time. Embarking on your cooking journey can be both rewarding and fun. Embrace the process, enjoy the learning curve and savour the delicious results.