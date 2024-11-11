Sauteing involves cooking ingredients quickly in a small amount of oil, ideal for vegetables and meats, and builds flavour without overcooking. Practising this with a simple stir-fry recipe will get you used to temperature control.

Boiling and steaming are basics for cooking pasta, rice or vegetables and practising these can help you master timing.

Simple techniques, such as precise measurement and mixing ingredients together, while following a recipe, such as for basic muffins, cookies, or basic bread, is a rewarding way to get to grips with baking.

Invest in quality tools

Equip your kitchen with essential tools like a good chef’s knife, cutting board, pots and pans, measuring cups and mixing bowls. Quality tools make cooking easier and more enjoyable. A good knife, for example, should feel comfortable in your hand, balanced in weight, and sharp. High-carbon stainless steel is durable and easier to sharpen. While a heavy pan, such as cast iron or stainless steel, distributes heat evenly and lasts longer.

For a range of good kitchen tools, Briscoes is a popular choice, especially during their frequent sales. If you’re looking for bargains The Warehouse or online stores like Trade Me can also be worthwhile.

Follow simple recipes

Choose recipes with few ingredients and straightforward instructions. This helps you focus on learning techniques without getting overwhelmed.

Cook regularly

Consistency is key. Try to cook a few times a week to build your skills and get comfortable in the kitchen. Even cooking simple meals regularly will improve your abilities.

Proper prep will make cooking easier

Prepare and measure out all ingredients before you start cooking. This practice, known as mise en place, helps streamline the cooking process and ensures you have everything you need.

This process involves having everything chopped, spices measured and ingredients weighed before you start. This approach reduces the chances of errors.

Embrace mistakes

Don’t be discouraged by errors. Mistakes are part of the learning process, and each one offers a valuable lesson.

Use online resources

Explore cooking blogs, YouTube channels, and online courses for tutorials, tips, and recipe ideas. Many resources, like Jamie Oliver’s YouTube channel or MasterClass, offer step-by-step guidance for beginners.

If you prefer hands-on learning, consider enrolling in a local cooking class. Main Course in Auckland offers fantastic courses, including a three-session complete basic skills course.

Learn to taste and adjust

Develop your palate by tasting as you cook. Learning to adjust seasoning and balance flavours is a crucial skill for any cook.

Dishes like caramelised onions are an art and a science - taste as you go to ensure the flavour is just right. Photo / Getty Images

Understand ingredient substitutions

Familiarise yourself with common ingredient substitutions. This knowledge can help you make the most of what you have and adapt recipes to suit your tastes or dietary needs. For example, you can use coconut or almond milk in baking when dairy isn’t an option. Or if you don’t have self-raising flour, add 1½ teaspoons of baking powder per cup of plain flour. In baking, you can use melted butter as a direct substitute for oil and about ¾ of the amount of honey to replace sugar, reducing any other liquids slightly. Or dissolve a stock cube in a cup of water to replace a cup of broth. Such substitutions work well for everyday recipes, helping you make the most of what you already have in the kitchen.

Recommended recipes for beginners

Here are some dishes that are ideal for beginner cooks, each offering opportunities to practise essential cooking techniques:

By following these tips and trying out these dishes, you can build a solid foundation in cooking and expand your culinary repertoire in no time. Embarking on your cooking journey can be both rewarding and fun. Embrace the process, enjoy the learning curve and savour the delicious results.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including a beginner chef’s guide to cooking terms, baking basics like how to make bread at home, and how to plate food like a pro.