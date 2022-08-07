Easy peasy chilli con carne

Photo / Nassima Rothacker

Putting something super tasty on the table in no time is easy with John Gregory-Smith's Fast Feasts: Quick, Easy Recipes with a Middle Eastern Twist.

Of this recipe, John says, "This is easy – and I mean super-easy. You throw everything into a casserole dish and chuck it into the oven with some potatoes. Several episodes of your favourite box set later and voila, dinner is served.

"My chilli has hints of the Middle East: chickpeas instead of kidney beans, allspice for a subtle scent and pomegranate molasses that wakes up all the flavours beautifully and gives it a little tangy tickle."

Ingredients

3 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, finely chopped 1 red pepper, finely chopped 500g minced beef, 15–20% fat 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 tsp smoked paprika 2 tsp allspice 2 tsp chilli flakes 2 Tbsp tomato paste 1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes 400ml beef stock 1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed 1 Tbsp pomegranate molasses 6 jacket potatoes (about 180g) 200g cheddar, grated Small handful coriander leaves To taste sea salt

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a flameproof casserole dish (Dutch oven) over a medium heat and add the onion and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 6–8 minutes until golden. Chuck the beef, garlic, smoked paprika, allspice, chilli flakes, tomato purée, chopped tomatoes, stock, chickpeas and a good pinch of salt into the pan. Mix well. Cover and bung in the oven for 1½–2½ hours. This will depend on the size of your pan, but you will know it's ready when the chilli looks dark and rich, and the oils have risen to the surface. Check it every 30 minutes after 1½ hours to make sure it doesn't overcook. Add the pomegranate molasses and mix well. Check the seasoning, adding salt to taste. Meanwhile, prick the potatoes with a fork and rub the remaining oil all over them. Pop into a baking tray (pan) and season with salt. Bake in the oven with the chilli for about 1½–2 hours until golden on the outside and fluffy in the middle. To serve, place the potatoes onto serving plates and cut them open. Top with plenty of chilli and a handful of cheese. Garnish with a little coriander and dive straight in.

Edited extract from Fast Feasts: Quick, Easy Recipes with a Middle Eastern Twist by John Gregory-Smith, published by Welbeck. Photography by Nassima Rothacker.