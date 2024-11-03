Why texture can make or break your meal

Balancing smooth elements like yoghurt with the crunch of nuts or seeds makes for a balanced and interesting eating experience. Photo / 123RF

Texture influences the way we experience food. Nikki Birrell explains why it matters.

Ever wondered why some meals feel more satisfying than others, even when the flavours are on point? The answer often lies in texture, the unsung hero of any dish. While taste is crucial, texture plays a significant role in how we perceive and enjoy our food. A meal lacking variety in texture can feel flat, no matter how flavourful it is.

The science behind texture

When you think about texture, consider how food feels in your mouth – is it crunchy, smooth, chewy or creamy? Each of these sensations adds layers to your eating experience. Our brains are wired to enjoy a combination of textures because they stimulate multiple senses at once. This multi-sensory engagement enhances the overall perception of a dish, making it feel more satisfying.

Studies have shown texture can significantly alter how we perceive flavour. For instance, crunchy foods often feel fresher and more vibrant, which is why that first bite of a crisp apple is so appealing. Creamy textures, on the other hand, tend to coat the mouth, allowing flavours to linger longer, giving a sense of richness and indulgence. Conversely, a meal with a one-dimensional texture can be off-putting, even if it’s packed with great flavours. This is why a well-constructed salad with crispy lettuce, soft avocado and crunchy croutons is often more enjoyable than a bland soup with a uniform consistency.