Why texture can make or break your meal

By Nikki Birrell
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Balancing smooth elements like yoghurt with the crunch of nuts or seeds makes for a balanced and interesting eating experience. Photo / 123RF

Texture influences the way we experience food. Nikki Birrell explains why it matters.

Ever wondered why some meals feel more satisfying than others, even when the flavours are on point? The answer often lies in texture, the unsung hero of any dish. While taste is crucial, texture plays a significant role in how we perceive and enjoy our food. A meal lacking variety in texture can feel flat, no matter how flavourful it is.

The science behind texture

When you think about texture, consider how food feels in your mouth – is it crunchy, smooth, chewy or creamy? Each of these sensations adds layers to your eating experience. Our brains are wired to enjoy a combination of textures because they stimulate multiple senses at once. This multi-sensory engagement enhances the overall perception of a dish, making it feel more satisfying.

Studies have shown texture can significantly alter how we perceive flavour. For instance, crunchy foods often feel fresher and more vibrant, which is why that first bite of a crisp apple is so appealing. Creamy textures, on the other hand, tend to coat the mouth, allowing flavours to linger longer, giving a sense of richness and indulgence. Conversely, a meal with a one-dimensional texture can be off-putting, even if it’s packed with great flavours. This is why a well-constructed salad with crispy lettuce, soft avocado and crunchy croutons is often more enjoyable than a bland soup with a uniform consistency.

The emotional impact of texture

Texture also influences our emotional response to food. Crunchy and crispy foods can evoke a sense of pleasure and excitement, often linked to feelings of satisfaction and even nostalgia – think about the joy of biting into a perfectly crisp piece of fried chicken or the sound of a fresh baguette crackling as you break it open. In contrast, overly soft or mushy foods may not only feel less appealing but can also signal that something is stale or past its prime, which affects our overall enjoyment of the dish.

Citrus and green olive salad. Picture / Babiche Martens
Balancing textures in a dish

Achieving the right texture balance in your meals doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s all about contrasting and complementing different elements to engage your senses fully. Here are some practical tips to enhance your meals with texture:

  • Add crunch: Topping your dishes with something crunchy – think toasted seeds, nuts or crispy onions – adds a delightful contrast to smooth, creamy dishes like soups or purees. A sprinkling of pomegranate seeds on a salad or a handful of crushed tortilla chips on a bowl of chili can make a world of difference.
  • Incorporate smooth elements: Silky sauces, like a bechamel or velvety gravy, work wonders in balancing out rougher textures in meats or fibrous vegetables. The creaminess helps to meld different ingredients together, creating a more cohesive and enjoyable dish.
  • Vary cooking methods: Different cooking techniques affect the texture of food in unique ways. Roasting, for instance, brings out the natural sweetness and adds a crisp exterior, while steaming keeps vegetables tender and juicy. Experiment with these methods to create complex dishes like a roast chicken with crispy skin and succulent meat, or a stir-fry with both charred and soft components.
  • Combine raw and cooked elements: Mixing raw and cooked ingredients can elevate your dish by adding an extra layer of complexity. A fresh salsa on top of grilled fish, or raw vegetable slices in a warm grain bowl, creates a vibrant contrast that keeps the palate engaged.
  • Mind the mouthfeel: Foods like avocados, poached eggs and soft cheeses add a creamy mouthfeel that pairs well with crunchier textures. Try adding a dollop of mascarpone to a berry dessert or a perfectly poached egg on a crispy potato hash to create that delightful contrast.

Enhancing your cooking with texture

For those looking to elevate their everyday meals, mastering texture can be a game-changer. Here are a few more easy ways to play with texture in your home cooking:

  • Bread and breadcrumbs: A simple breadcrumb topping can turn a plain baked pasta into something spectacular. Toast the breadcrumbs with a bit of olive oil and herbs for an extra layer of flavour and crunch.
  • Nuts and seeds: Adding toasted nuts or seeds to a dish not only brings a crunch but also an earthy, nutty flavour that can balance sweetness or acidity. Think sesame seeds on stir-fries or walnuts in salads.
  • Fruit and vegetable contrasts: Use the natural textures of fruits and vegetables to your advantage. Juicy citrus segments can brighten up a grainy couscous salad, while crisp cucumber slices bring freshness to a creamy dip.
  • Temperature plays a role: The temperature of your food can also impact how textures are perceived. Cold, crisp elements like cucumber slices can add a refreshing crunch to warm dishes, while a warm caramel sauce over chilled ice cream creates a sensory delight.
Hot caramel sauce on cool ice cream is a textural treat. Photo / Doug Sherring
Texture isn’t just a minor detail in cooking; it’s a transformative tool that can elevate the overall dining experience. By experimenting with different textures, you can turn a good meal into a great one. Start small and mix up your dishes with contrasting elements – a crisp topping here, a smooth sauce there – and notice how much more engaging your food becomes when all your senses are fully involved.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, explaining your porridge options, unpacking the science of food parings, and sharing some tips for satisfying spring salads.

