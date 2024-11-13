Advertisement
Scapegrace Distilling Co opens new distillery in New Zealand in Otago

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Scapegrace’s Mark Neal and Daniel McLaughlin outside their new Central Otago distillery. Photo / Supplied

There are many reasons to visit the picturesque region of Central Otago; incredible vineyards, award-winning eateries and charming boutiques.

From early next year, there will be one more reason to visit; the chance to tour a new distillery, said to be the largest in Aotearoa, on the edge of Lake Dunstan.

Scapegrace Distilling Company completed development on a $30-million-dollar distillery this month. The 3000 square metre facility is set on a 36-hectare property and the company claims it is the largest in the country.

Designed by Cheshire Architects (which also designed The Britomart Hotel and Tara Iti Clubhouse), the building took eight years to complete and includes a bottling facility, barrel hall, warehousing and head office. Production began in August and final development was completed earlier this month.

The next step, according to Scapegrace co-founder Daniel McLaughlin, is creating a hospitality offering for tourists, which will start with distillery tours early next year.

“We’re looking forward to creating a truly remarkable hospitality destination in years to come, so everyone can experience the brand and products on this stunning site,” said Scapegrace co-founder Daniel McLaughlin.

The 36-hectare piece of land on the banks of Lake Dunstan in Central Otago. Photo / Supplied
Read More: 48-Hour guide to Central Otago With behind-the-scenes tours, visitors can observe the traditional ways whisky, vodka and gin are produced.

“Throughout our distillery design, there has been no corner cut and no stone unturned to ensure that we are following authentic and traditional methods,” McLaughlin said.

Certain equipment, including a 5000L wash still and 3500L spirits still, was shipped over from a specialised manufacturer in Scotland and other parts came from London.

McLaughlin said Scapegrace, which is Aotearoa’s largest independent spirits company, hope the expansion will “significantly” grow Aotearoa’s reputation in the global spirits industry.

“Over the past 40 years we’ve seen New Zealand’s wine industry experience huge growth and that’s what we’re working to create for our spirits industry,” he said.

Read More: Where to find some of the best local gin, vodka and whiskey in NZ

Inside Scapegrace's new distillery. Photo / Supplied
New Zealand spirits have gained global recognition in recent years as local distilleries win big in global competitions.

In April, Waikato-based brand Pōkeno Whisky won several awards during the San Francisco World Spirits Awards - including two Double Gold Awards, a Gold and two Silver medals.

In April 2023, Whanganui gin distillery Papaiti Gin won two silver medals in the global London Spirits Competitions. One month later, Tauranga-based Clarity Distilling Company won double gold at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits competition despite opening just six weeks prior.

Back in 2019, Lonely Planet named Pūhoi’s Organic Distillery the top boutique distillery in the world.


