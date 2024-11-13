Scapegrace’s Mark Neal and Daniel McLaughlin outside their new Central Otago distillery. Photo / Supplied

There are many reasons to visit the picturesque region of Central Otago; incredible vineyards, award-winning eateries and charming boutiques.

From early next year, there will be one more reason to visit; the chance to tour a new distillery, said to be the largest in Aotearoa, on the edge of Lake Dunstan.

Scapegrace Distilling Company completed development on a $30-million-dollar distillery this month. The 3000 square metre facility is set on a 36-hectare property and the company claims it is the largest in the country.

Designed by Cheshire Architects (which also designed The Britomart Hotel and Tara Iti Clubhouse), the building took eight years to complete and includes a bottling facility, barrel hall, warehousing and head office. Production began in August and final development was completed earlier this month.

The next step, according to Scapegrace co-founder Daniel McLaughlin, is creating a hospitality offering for tourists, which will start with distillery tours early next year.