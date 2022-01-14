Maroc corn and pearl couscous salad. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Driving around the countryside at this time of year you're likely to bump into a roadside stall or truck piled high with just-picked sweetcorn. Once you've tasted really fresh corn you'll be unlikely to ever want to eat anything else. From the minute it's harvested, sweetcorn starts to lose sweetness. Enzymes inside the kernels cause the corn's sweet sugars to convert into less-sweet compounds and, in just three days, it can lose nearly half its sweetness. In the garden, I always stagger my corn plantings two to three weeks apart so that all the corn isn't ripe at the same time. However, if it is, I like to cook it (three minutes in salted boiling water), slice the kernels off the cob and snap freeze before it loses all that sweetness.

Is there anything more delicious than a big pot of just-picked, freshly boiled corn, served with butter, salt and pepper, ready to much through the cobs? Inhaling all that sweet buttery tenderness, you know it's summer.

Look for cobs that feel plump in the hand and have lightly browned tassels (the darker the tassel the riper the corn). Pull back a little of the husk and inspect the kernels – they should be plump and tending towards yellow. If the kernels are bright yellow and shrivelled, the corn is over-ripe and will be tough and flavourless.

Grilling or barbecuing the corn in their husks is a great way to cook it but it pays to soak them first, as the steam generated will cook it much more quickly. Peel back the husks without detaching, remove all the silk threads inside, then replace the husks and throw in a bucket of salted cold water or seawater for half an hour. Throw into the embers of a fire or cook on the barbecue grill, turning frequently. Check for doneness by pulling back the husks. It's ready when the kernels have changed colour, usually around 10-15 minutes.

For a change in flavour, mix butter with herbs or spices and spread over the cleaned cobs before replacing the husks and soaking. Add a good sprinkle of taco spice mix into the butter for Tex Mex cobs, curry powder for an Indian twist or chopped tarragon coriander or basil for fragrant herby corn.

If you are planning to cook de-husked and cleaned corn cobs directly on the barbecue, rub with a little oil and sprinkle with salt before cooking. The oil will help the cobs to caramelise more quickly. Cook over medium heat and turn often until the kernels have changed colour and are starting to caramelise, about 10-15 minutes. When sweetcorn is not quite ripe and the kernels are still quite pale and small, you can slice them off the cob and serve raw in a salad or a soup.

Maroc Corn and Pearl Couscous Salad

This salad can be made up to a few hours ahead of time and travels well, so it's ideal for a barbecue or potluck dinner. You can also use cooked barley or quinoa in place of the pearl couscous if preferred.

Ready in 20 mins plus cooling

Serves 8-10 as a side

2 cups pearl couscous

4 cobs sweetcorn, husks and silks removed

1 carrot, coarsely grated

A big handful of coriander leaves

½ cup sliced almonds, roasted, or chopped tamari almonds

Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated

3 Tbsp lemon juice

3 Tbsp neutral oil

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp smoked paprika

½-1 fresh red chilli, deseeded and very thinly sliced (optional)

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Cook the pearl couscous according to packet instructions. Drain and allow to cool.

Drop corn cobs into a large pot of salted boiling water and boil for 3 minutes. Slice off the kernels and place in a serving bowl with the couscous, carrot, coriander and almonds.

In a small jar shake together the lemon zest and juice, oil, cumin, chilli if using, salt and pepper. Pour over the salad, toss and serve. If making this salad in advance of serving, cover and chill until needed. Bring back to room temperature before serving.

Zucchini noodles with corn and tomatoes. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Zucchini Noodles with Corn and Tomatoes

This makes a lovely light meal or is wonderful as a side dish with barbecued fish, chicken or meat.

Ready in 15 mins

Serves 4

2 cobs sweetcorn, husks and silks removed, or 2 cups frozen corn kernels

About 20 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 zucchini, spirallised

Flesh of 1 large avocado, cut into wedges

¼ cup basil leaves or purple basil leaves

3 Tbsp boutique extra virgin olive oil

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup pesto or salsa verde mixed with ¼ cup olive oil

If using corn on the cob, bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Drop corn into water and boil until tender (about 3 minutes). Remove from the heat and rinse under cold water.

Cut kernels from cob – if they come off in chunks that's fine. If using frozen corn, place in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Leave to defrost for about 1 minute, then drain.

To assemble the salad, combine corn, tomatoes, zucchini, avocado, basil and oil in a large bowl, toss well and season to taste. Serve at room temperature, drizzled with pesto or salsa verde.

The prepared salad can be kept chilled for up to two hours. For longer storage, don't add the avocado until you are ready to serve. Return the salad to room temperature before serving.

Corn, feta and mint fritters. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Corn Feta and Mint Fritters

Small corn fritters make great finger food, or you can cook larger fritters for breakfast, brunch or lunch.

Ready in 30 mins

Makes about 30 small or 12 large fritters

3 eggs

½ cup sparkling water or milk

1 tsp salt

Ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup self-raising flour

2½ cups corn kernels, or 2 cans whole kernel corn, drained

100g crumbled feta

3 Tbsp chopped mint leaves

Neutral oil, to fry

Whisk eggs with soda water or milk, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl until evenly combined. Add flour and beat to make a smooth batter.

Stir in corn, feta and mint. The batter can be prepared ahead to this stage, covered and chilled for several hours.

When ready to cook, heat a little oil in a heavy-based frying pan over a medium heat, swirling to coat the base. Working in batches, cook heaped tablespoons of mixture, turning to cook the other side as bubbles form (about two minutes each side).

Transfer to a warm oven while you cook the rest, adding a little more oil between batches. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Wine matches.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Maroc corn and pearl couscous salad)

Main Divide North Canterbury Sauvignon Blanc 2021 ($20)

If you have a hankering for sauvignon blanc saturated with ripe lemon, punchy peach, frisky florals, feijoa and a kick of kiwifruit, then this is your jam. Actually not really jam, although sauvignon blanc jam or jelly does sound rather glorious. Anyhoo — this wine is gently tropical, edged with a swathe of fresh herbs, citrus and a tonne of tropical tones. It doesn't possess that lean, green, squinty acidity that dominates some southern sauvignons. It's a superb little sip.

maindivide.com, wine stores and supermarkets.

(Zucchini noodles with corn and tomatoes)

Church Road Gwen Hawke's Bay Rosé 2020 ($21)

All that punchy pesto and creamy, avocado indulgence screams out for this crunchy-crisp, deliciously dry, cheek-slappingly sippable wine. Named in homage to the wife of Tom McDonald, the founder of Church Road, this rosé rolls across the niceness of these noodles in dangerously drinkable fashion. Mineral-edged, red-fruited and fanging with flavour, the Gwen rosé will give your taste buds a much-needed giddy-up.

church-road.co.nz, wine stores and supermarkets.

(Corn, feta and mint fritters)

Mills Reef Elspeth Hawke's Bay Methode Traditionnelle NV ($39.95)

Corn fritters are my brunch of choice and do I always want a glorious, corn-friendly fizz to go with them? Yes and all the yesses! This new release from Mills Reef is golden in the glass and heaving with heavenly scorched brioche, toasted almond and grilled citrus. It's got all the hallmarks of thoroughbred champagne at a fraction (and I mean fraction) of the price. Generously proportioned, stacked with baked apple, rising dough notes, soothing caramelised characters and tantalising, nutty textures, it's impressive. More please!

millsreef.co.nz