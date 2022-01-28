Voyager 2021 media awards
LifestyleUpdated

Annabel Langbein: Mediterranean-style feasting with zucchini Nicoise-style salad, potato salad with capers and mint, salsa verde. Drinks from Yvonne Lorkin

7 minutes to read
Zucchini and cherry tomato Nicoise salad. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

By Annabel Langbein

At this time of year, when summer produce shines so brightly, you really don't need to do a lot to make a delicious dinner. Throughout the Mediterranean, where olive oil flows like water, just two

