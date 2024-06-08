Annabel Langbein: 4 slaw recipes to pair with any meal

Raw broccoli slaw with spicy Asian dressing. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

When I was 20, I got a job working at Kentucky Fried Chicken. I was juggling about four jobs at the time, including running a bunch of possum trapping lines, and a skin tacking business, in an attempt to pay the mortgage on the house I had purchased with my then boyfriend, support his four young children and cover his big-ticket booze habit. Love, as they say, is blind.

Three times a week I would put on my uniform, plaiting my long hair into braids and biking over to the KFC in downtown Gisborne for my shift. We were trained to upsell on every order. “Would you like fries with that sir, or mash and gravy?”

The chiller cabinet was stacked with little white plastic pottles filled with the Colonel’s signature creamy coleslaw. The vegetables in said slaw amounted solely to finely diced cabbage, carrots and onions but there was a pleasing bite of horseradish that carried through the creamy dressing. You couldn’t really pick the flavour unless you knew it was in there.

Apparently, these days they don’t add the horseradish. But the one thing I took from my time at KFC is a dollop of horseradish in my coleslaw dressing. It’s such a great flavour match with the cabbage. I often make a fat-free dressing with a big spoon of horseradish, another of mustard, a lug of rice or cider vinegar and some salt and fine white pepper. It’s great in any kind of cabbage-based slaw, as well as beetroot salads (raw and cooked) and with both crisp and bitter greens.

Even at this early stage of winter, I start craving fresh bright flavours, and slaw, in some guise or other is a terrific way to achieve that. It eats well with mashed potatoes and a stew or some pan-fried fish or roast chicken, and is also great in tacos and Middle Eastern wraps. While the salad originated in Holland, from the Dutch term koolsla meaning ‘cabbage salad’, it has made its way all over the globe in a raft of different flavour variations. In addition to cabbage, slaw can be made with raw brussels sprouts, broccoli, celeriac and kohlrabi. The Italians add cooked ham and sliced pepper, while the Japanese often garnish their raw cabbage salads with bonito flakes. Corn, apples, celery, beetroot, crispy bacon, citrus, wasabi, grated cheese, pineapple … all kinds of things can go into slaw (hopefully not all together!).

In my book, you want the cabbage to be as finely sliced as possible. I usually use a mandolin, or if the cabbage is super firm, I cut it in quarters and shave thin slices off from the cut edges with a vegetable peeler. To ensure a juicy result, massage the cabbage between your hands until it starts to release its juices, before you add the other ingredients. Once you have tossed your slaw with dressing, it will take about 20 minutes to soften a little. The cabbage will release liquid as it sits so if you are planning to store it for more than a few hours, you are best to dress it just before serving. Or mix in some mayo, sour cream or Greek Yoghurt to thicken.

Raw Broccoli Slaw with Spicy Asian Dressing

Ready in 10 mins

Serves 4-6

1 large head broccoli, washed

½ tsp salt

DRESSING

1 long red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

2 Tbsp neutral oil

2 Tbsp lime or lemon juice

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp rice vinegar

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp finely grated fresh ginger

Optional, 2 Tbsp black sesame seeds

Cut the stem off the broccoli, peel it and very thinly slice. Slice the head as thinly as possible. Place sliced broccoli in a mixing bowl with salt and massage with your fingertips until slightly softened. Combine dressing ingredients in a small jar. Toss through broccoli and serve. If using sesame seeds, mix through with the dressing.

Red Cabbage and Beetroot Slaw

Give rich winter meals freshness and zing with this sensational side – it’s a great counterpoint to slow-cooked meats and roasts.

Ready in 15 mins

Serves 6

2 beetroot, peeled and coarsely grated

Zest of ½ an orange, finely grated

½ small red onion, halved and very thinly sliced

¼ red cabbage, very thinly sliced

¼ cup finely chopped mint leaves

¼ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1 tsp runny honey

1 Tbsp rice vinegar

2 Tbsp boutique extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp salt

Ground black pepper, to taste

Place the red cabbage in a large bowl and work between your fingers to break up the fibres and soften. Add beetroot, orange zest, and red onion. Mix together orange juice, oil, salt and pepper in a jar, stirring or shaking to dissolve honey. Pour dressing over slaw and toss to combine. This salad can be prepared in advance and chilled for up to 8 hours until needed.

Red cabbage and beetroot slaw. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Horseradish Slaw

This slaw is also good made with red cabbage and red or yellow peppers for extra colour. If you prefer a creamy dressing use ½ cup mayo in place of the oil.

Ready in 20 mins

Serves 6-8

4 radishes, thinly sliced

2 stalks celery, thinly sliced

2 spring onions, very finely chopped

½ green pepper, very finely chopped (optional)

¼ large, firm cabbage, sliced as thinly as possible

¼ cup finely chopped parsley leaves

1 Tbsp poppy or nigella seeds

HORSERADISH DRESSING

1 shallot or spring onion, very finely chopped

1-2 Tbsp jarred horseradish or 1 Tbsp grated fresh horseradish

1 Tbsp sugar

2 Tbsp cider vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

To make Horseradish Dressing, place all ingredients in a jar and shake to combine. Store in the fridge for up to a week.

To make the slaw, place the cabbage in a large bowl and work between your fingers to break up the fibres and soften. Add remaining ingredients and toss to combine. If not serving at once, cover and chill for up to 24 hours. Just before serving, toss through Horseradish Dressing.

Horseradish slaw. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Kohlrabi Slaw or Celeriac Slaw

Use 2 kohlrabi or celeriac/celery root, peeled and grated, instead of the cabbage.





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin





(Raw Broccoli Slaw with Spicy Asian Dressing)

Zephyr MkIII Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023 ($32)

I was fortunate to taste bottle number 1942 of a wine crafted from the Glover Family’s “Kersley Estate” vineyard. This vineyard is in the middle of its conversion to organic certification and winemaker Ben Glover has steered this sauvignon down the wild side of town. Erupting with scorched jalapeno, smoked lemongrass, soft lime and green apple complexity on the nose and palate, it’s a zesty, lusciously textured wine that absolutely roars with anything raw. Like this slaw. Throw a spicy Asian dressing at it and your taste buds are in for a treat. Gorgeous! Zephyrwine.com

(Red Cabbage and Beetroot Slaw)

Selection Massale Organic Central Otago Pinot Noir 2023 ($25)

Certified-organic and boasting a taste-scape of bright red fruit, raspberry, strawberry, redcurrant and cherry, this juicy pinot is one of our favourite new discoveries. It’s a touch cloudy in the glass, which reflects it not being fined or filtered, and it morphs into a soothing, savoury, softly spiced style on the finish. Get out the good goblets, serve this up with a heaping bowl of this tangy beetroot and red cabbage slaw and get set for oohs and aahs to occur around the table. Everydaywine.com

(Horseradish Slaw)

Riverby Estate Sali’s Block Single Vineyard Marlborough Riesling 2023 ($22)

I’ve been a massive fan of the Sali’s Block since the 2014 vintage. Why? Because every year it shimmies to its own delicious dance moves in terms of scent, flavour, and texture. Packed with personality, its rich, bouncy apple, masses of mandarin and lashings of lime make it super-refreshing, balanced, sweet, and beautifully approachable. Its ability to pair with all things hot and peppery makes it heavenly with horseradish too. The length of flavour is practically a half-marathon, and its snappy, silky texture will cloak you like one of those shiny silvery blankets they give you at the finish line. Riverbyestate.com