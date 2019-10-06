HSBC has embarked on a cost-cutting drive that threatens up to 10,000 jobs, as its new interim chief executive Noel Quinn seeks to make his mark on the bank.

The plan represents the lender's most ambitious attempt to rein in costs in years, said two people briefed on it, who said it would result in a substantial reduction in HSBC's headcount of roughly 238,000.

READ MORE:
HSBC launches three-year mortgage rate at 3.95 per cent
Mortgage wars: HSBC launches record low 3.69 per cent two-year home loan rate
Premium - HSBC rolls out digital wallet as it fends

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.