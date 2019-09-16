COMMENT:

Plenty of ordinary workers deserve sympathy but this week mine is reserved for staff at Refinitiv.

Until October last year, Refinitiv was the trading and data business of Thomson Reuters. The division's rebrand after last year's leveraged buyout by Blackstone was celebrated by one over-enthusiastic "Refinitivee" in a rap that included the immortal line: "It's like a Fintech and a Spaceship got together and mated."

The coupling has continued. In August, the London Stock Exchange Group agreed to buy the company, but last week Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing butted in with its own bid for the LSE.

