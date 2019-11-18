Pimco, the US$1.8 trillion asset manager, strongly defended its workplace culture in response to a race and gender discrimination lawsuit from an in-house counsel.

The California-based firm said three of its five deputy general counsels are women, two of whom are mothers, in answer to a suit by Andrea Martin Inokon, who claims she was passed over for promotions and denied career opportunities after becoming pregnant.

Ms Inokon, who is African-American, claimed in a complaint filed on September 24 in a California superior court that Pimco operated as a "fraternity in a perversely literal sense".

In a November 12 response,

