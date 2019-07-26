COMMENT:

Earlier this week BlackRock executive Rick Rieder urged the European Central Bank to stimulate the eurozone economy by printing money and using it to buy equities.

This idea has attracted rather less comment than it should have, even though it's not a new idea. The Bank of Japan has been buying domestic equities for years: it owns about 75 per cent of the country's exchange traded fund market and is a top 10 shareholder in 40 per cent of Japan's listed companies.

The ECB has also long been incredibly dovish: it has provided more than €2 trillion ($3.3t) of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: