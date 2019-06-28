The US Federal Reserve has demanded Credit Suisse fix "weaknesses" in its capital plans before it will allow the US arm of the bank to increase payments to its parent in Switzerland, following annual stress tests that otherwise painted a healthy picture of the industry.

The Swiss bank is the only major bank to have to submit a revised capital plan before being allowed to make its requested payouts. While it was the best capitalised bank in the stress test, officials said they were not happy with the way it forecast what its trading losses might be in a severe

