Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein: The art of the dumpling. Fill them with prawn and coriander, pork and prawn or laksa salmon. Drinks matches from Yvonne Lorkin

9 minutes to read
Prawn and coriander pinched purse dumplings. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Prawn and coriander pinched purse dumplings. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

By Annabel Langbein

Before the days of bloggers and influencers, when magazines and newspapers ruled supreme in the media, the schmoozy junket was the way that tourism organisations around the world worked to create a buzz.

Airlines would

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.