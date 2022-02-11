Apricot and almond baklava tart. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Of all the fruits that grace my orchard - and in the absence of that particularly fragile, fragrant white heirloom wiggins peach - I've come to regard the apricot as reigning supreme. The juices are rarely unseemly, unlike those of a mango or a white peach (which often require you to retire to the bath to consume) but any lack of overt juiciness is more than made up for with a luscious flavour that lingers, rich and heady, long after you've eaten it.

A member of the rose family, whose relatives include the plum, peach, nectarine, cherry and almond, the apricot is known botanically as Prunus armeniaca, a reference to the land from which the ancient Greeks believed it came. In fact, its origins are most likely from China. The fruit was cultivated in China and Central Asia as early as 2000 B.C. and migrated with Chinese traders who travelled the Great Silk Road.

The Romans encountered the apricot in the first century A.D. and dubbed it praecocum, the "precocious one". They noticed that the fruit bloomed early in the spring and was easily injured by early frost or strong winds. Whether for its fragility or its tangy, luxurious taste, the apricot won a place in the hearts of royals and aristocrats. English writer John Ruskin described it "shining in a sweet brightness of golden velvet".

As with any fruit, apricots taste best when they've been tree-ripened but unlike many other fruits, they do continue to ripen after they've been picked. Leave in a bowl on the bench for a couple of days until the fruit has a little give. If you want to halt ripening, store in the fridge. For bottled fruit, you want slightly underripe apricots, if too fragile they will collapse when cooked. Very ripe or bird-damaged fruit makes excellent jam, just remove and discard the spoiled bits before you weigh and measure.

My French friend Charlotte shared with me her grandmother's apricot jam recipe, and it's now my go-to as it uses less sugar than traditional jam and has an intensely fruity flavour. Charlotte makes small batches in her copper preserving pan but I've found a large, wide pot works just fine. She soaks each kilo of fruit with 700-750g sugar and leaves it for a day and a half to macerate before boiling it up with the juice of a lemon, 3 whole cloves and 3 apricot kernels (you'll need to crack open the pits with a hammer to extract the kernels). She knows it's ready when it makes a pip-pip sound rather than a plop-plop one – which makes sense as the bubbles get smaller as the mixture thickens. I find it easiest to drop a little of the hot jam on a saucer and wait for a minute before tilting the saucer and seeing if there are any little ripples on the top - this means it's ready to bottle.

Bottle into heated sterilised jars and top with sterilised screw-top lids. Because this jam has less sugar in it, you need the jars properly sealed - cellophane jam lids won't work. Pop them into the pantry and, provided they are sealed, these glorious conserves will keep for more than a year. Once opened, keep in the fridge.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, these alluring apricot desserts are sure to win hearts.

Apricot and almond baklava tart

This variation of the classic baklava injects a tart, fruity note into the sweet, flaky layers.

Ready in 1¼ hours

Serves 8

¾ cup finely chopped roasted almonds

¼ cup very finely chopped crystallised ginger

½ tsp ground cardamom

1 Tbsp sugar

60g butter

6-8 apricots, halved and pitted

3 Tbsp honey

6 sheets filo pastry

Greek-style yoghurt or whipped cream, to serve

Preheat oven to 160C fan bake.

Combine almonds, crystallised ginger and cardamom in a bowl. Set aside.

Heat sugar and 1 Tbsp of the butter in a 26cm ovenproof frying pan. When the mixture bubbles and sugar starts to caramelise, remove from heat. Arrange apricots, cut-side down, in the caramel mixture, using enough to cover the base snugly in a single layer. Cook over a medium heat until juices are just starting to bubble (3-4 minutes).

Warm honey and remaining butter in a small pot over a medium-low heat, stirring, until the butter is fully melted. Set aside.

Place one sheet of filo on a clean work surface and brush with melted butter mixture. Place this filo sheet on top of the apricots in the pan, scrunching the edges to fit within the pan. Sprinkle with 2 Tbsp of the nut and ginger mixture. Repeat with the remaining pastry sheets, brushing with butter mixture and sprinkling nut mixture between layers.

Once you have used all the pastry, sprinkle the top with the remaining nut and ginger mixture.

Bake the tart until pastry is golden and crispy (about 40 minutes). Remove from oven and leave to stand for 5 minutes. Serve directly from the pan, warm or at room temperature, accompanied by yoghurt or whipped cream.

Poached apricots with fragrant syrup. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Poached apricots with fragrant syrup

If you can find them, rose-scented geranium leaves are one of my favourite flavourings for this syrup.

Ready in 30 mins + chilling

Serves 6-8

2 cups water

1 cup sugar

Flavourings of your choice, such as 5 lightly crushed cardamom pods, 3 whole star

anise, 2 cinnamon quills or 2 sprigs rose-scented geranium leaves

12-16 apricots, halved and pitted

TO SERVE (optional)

¼ cup chopped pistachios, hazelnuts or walnuts

Icecream or Greek-style yoghurt

Place water, sugar and flavourings of your choice in a pot and heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. When mixture comes to a simmer, add apricot halves. Cover and cook over low heat until apricots are lightly softened but not mushy (about 5-6 minutes). Set aside to cool in syrup then chill for at least 30 minutes or up to a week.

Remove flavourings from syrup and discard. Transfer apricots and syrup to serving bowls and garnish with nuts, if desired. Serve with icecream or yoghurt.

Parisian apricot custard tart. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Parisian apricot custard tart

This tart makes the perfect treat for a special occasion. The crunchiness of the pastry is a great partner to the creamy custard filling and tangy fruit. If you can't be bothered making the pastry use 500g sweet shortcrust pastry, and roll in the ground nuts to coat.

Ready in 1½ hours

Serves 8-10

ALMOND PASTRY

120g butter, melted and cooled

½ cup sugar

1½ cups high-grade flour

2 Tbsp finely ground hazelnuts or almonds

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp almond essence

APRICOT FILLING

1 egg

½ cup sour cream

½ tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup runny honey

1 Tbsp cornflour

10-12 apricots, halved and pitted

TO SERVE

Icing sugar, to dust

Preheat oven to 180C fan bake. Grease the sides of a 25cm loose-bottom fluted tart tin and line the base with baking paper.

To make pastry, stir together the melted butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. Add remaining ingredients and stir to form a soft, pliable dough. Press into prepared tin to thinly cover the base and 3cm/1in up the sides.

Top pastry with baking paper then dried beans or rice and bake blind until the pastry is no longer sticky (12-15 minutes). Lift out baking paper and beans or rice (reserving for future use).

While base is cooking, make the filling by whisking together the egg, sour cream, vanilla and half the honey. Whisk in the cornflour.

Pour the filling evenly into the pastry case. Starting just inside the edge of the tin, arrange apricots cut side up in an overlapping spiral pattern, working toward the centre to fully cover the custard. Place the tin on an oven tray and transfer to the oven. Bake until the filling is firm and the pastry is a deep golden brown (40-45 minutes). The apricots will shrivel slightly.

Remove from the oven and brush the top with the remaining honey. Leave to cool. Sprinkle with icing sugar just before serving.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

Wines for delicious apricot desserts.

(Apricot and almond baklava tart)

Akitu Central Otago Pinot Noir Blanc 2021 ($45)

Two things are guaranteed to happen as soon as you launch into this tart and sip this outrageously excellent wine. The first is you'll be dusting filo flakes off your frock for the next few hours and the second is that you'll clutch your glass, gaze skyward and thank the universe that this combination exists. Not only is the wine the colour of apricot diamonds, it saturates the nose and palate with seductive stonefruit, richly textured minerality and lashings of elderflower to finish. Outstanding stuff.

akitu.wine

(Poached apricots with fragrant syrup)

Ataahua Waipara Late Harvest Gewurztraminer 2020 375ml ($28)

Hang on to your strops because one sip of this luscious, lychee-laden lovely is gonna send you skywards when sipped with poached apricots. Intensely aromatic, it boasts rose petals, exotic spices and buckets of peachy sweetness on the nose and palate. Unlike most other dessert-style wines, this one is pretty high in alcohol (14 per cent) so bear that in mind as you try to moderate your intake (and I say "try" because it's very hard to say no to a top-up). Magically musky, it benefits from a one-hour chill to really elevate the florals and freshness. Gorgeous.

ataahuawine.co.nz

(Parisian apricot custard tart)

Lime Rock Late Harvest Hawke's Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2016 375ml ($28)

Coming up six years on from when those tiny, slightly raisined grapes were carefully plucked from the vine, the apricot, nectarine, apple and mango flavours in this sweet treat just keep getting more gloriously gluggable. I love its passionfruit curd characters and elegant acidity but, at 110g of residual natural sugar, you'll be wanting to make sure your teeth are cavity-free before swirling this toffeed citrus sensation around your gums that's for certain. Glorious.

limerock.co.nz