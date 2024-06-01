Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein long weekend recipes: Ginger, lentil and kūmara soup, Moroccan lamb shanks, and date, ginger and pear pudding

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
10 mins to read
Slow-cooked Moroccan lamb shanks with chickpeas. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Slow-cooked Moroccan lamb shanks with chickpeas. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

These past few weeks before the winter solstice can feel so bleak, with the nights drawing in ever longer, and the amount of daylight getting shorter and shorter. You get up in the dark and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Match these with ...

Latest from Lifestyle