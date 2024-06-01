Slow-cooked Moroccan lamb shanks with chickpeas. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

These past few weeks before the winter solstice can feel so bleak, with the nights drawing in ever longer, and the amount of daylight getting shorter and shorter. You get up in the dark and come home in the dark. Even though today is officially just the first day of winter, it already feels like it’s been winter forever. That cold blast we had back in early May gave us a taste of what was to come — down here in the south it was so cold that the soil in my garden was frozen solid. Added to this, the dreaded Wānaka inversion has already begun.

Which is why this long weekend is not to be wasted. I’ve written before in this column about biophilia and the revitalising connection we have to nature. It’s easy to forget that we humans are part of the natural world, but right now as we look down the barrel of winter, there’s nothing better for our psyches than to get outdoors and reconnect with nature’s rhythms. Exposure to natural light helps regulate our own circadian rhythms, improving sleep and mood. The crisp air invigorates our senses, awakening appetites for adventure and exploration.

The beach in winter might, at first glance, seem desolate and grey, but stop a moment to take in the natural world around you. … Ahh there is the spume, that delicate foam formed by crashing waves, dancing along the shoreline like ethereal lace. Edging between it, clumps of bull kelp and chains of Neptune’s necklace, or bubble weed as its sometimes called (Hormosira banksia) waiting for you to jump on and hear that satisfying pop as they burst open.

There may be a hermit crab scuttling among the seaweed, or the pretty shells of the sand dollars (Echinarchnius parma) to discover. The gulls screech and bicker, while the oystercatchers strut purposefully amongst the flotsam and jetsam. The cold bites on your cheeks and edges under your jacket and your breath huffs clouds of white into the air around you. The longer you tune in, the more there is to see and feel and hear. The pretty whorl of sand where the tide has caught it, the whitecaps out on the far horizon; on the wind, the smell of the sea, briny and slightly dank in the chill of winter.

And then, when all the cobwebs in your head are blown away, you can head back home, light the fire, open a bottle of red wine, take out the slow-cooked casserole you have had simmering away, bake a warming dessert, pull out the Rummikub or a pack of cards for a game of 500, and settle in for the night.

Ginger, Lentil and Kūmara Soup

There are few more relaxing and soothing ways to spend a winter morning than stirring a pot of soup. The honey and soy may seem a little surprising, but don’t be put off — along with lots of ginger, they are what make this soup so good!

Ready in 40 minutes

Serves 6

1 cup le Puy or beluga lentils

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 onions, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated

2 Tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

3 kūmara, peeled and coarsely chopped

8 cups vegetable stock

2 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp honey

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

4 handfuls baby spinach leaves, optional

3 Tbsp lemon juice

Rinse lentils and place in a pot with 3 cups water. Bring to a simmer and simmer for 10 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Heat oil in a large pot and cook onion, garlic, zest and ginger over a medium-to-low heat until onion is soft, but not brown (about 8 minutes).

Add drained lentils, kūmara, stock, soy sauce, and honey, cover and simmer until the vegetables and lentils are tender (about 25 minutes).

Puree half the soup and return to pot. Taste and adjust seasonings. Bring back to a simmer, add spinach if using, and cook until just wilted (about 2 minutes). Stir in lemon juice, adjust seasoning to taste then ladle into hot bowls to serve.

Ginger lentil and kumara soup. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Slow-cooked Moroccan Lamb Shanks with Chickpeas

This aromatic slow-cooked lamb is the perfect make-ahead meal. It will keep in the fridge for three or four days, with the flavour improving every day, and freezes well. I like to hot-roast the lamb shanks to brown them before adding them to the sauce, but if you can’t be bothered just skip this step and scoop off the fat from the surface before serving. You can also make this in a slow cooker, on low power for 9-10 hours. You won’t need as much stock because there is less evaporation — 3 cups should be enough.

Ready in 4-4½ hours

Serves 6

6 lamb shanks

1 Tbsp ground cumin

1 Tbsp ground coriander

1 tsp fennel seeds, chopped or crushed

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 large onions, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 Tbsp harissa or 2-3 red chillies, seeded and chopped

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

2 whole cinnamon quills

1 whole star anise

3-4 whole cloves

1 unsprayed lemon

2 x 400g cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 cup chopped dates

¼ cup coriander leaves, to serve

Preheat oven to 220C fan bake. Place lamb shanks in a bowl or paper bag with the cumin, coriander, fennel, salt and pepper and mix or shake to coat. Arrange lamb shanks in a single layer in a roasting dish, and roast until they are browned and have released their fat (35-40 minutes).

While the lamb is browning, heat remaining oil in a large pot and cook onions until softened, but not brown (about 6 minutes). Add garlic and harissa and stir over heat for 1 minute. Mix in stock, cinnamon quills, star anise, and whole cloves. Use a vegetable peeler to cut 2-3 wide peelings from the skin of an unsprayed lemon and add to the sauce with the chickpeas and dates. Bring to a simmer, then remove from heat.

Remove lamb from oven and reduce oven temperature to 160C fan bake. Drain and discard the fat from roasting dish. Add a little of the chickpea sauce to the roasting dish, stirring to lift pan brownings, then pour in the rest of the sauce. Cover tightly and bake until lamb is meltingly tender (about 2½-3 hours). Remove cinnamon quills, star anise, and cloves ( if you can find them — if not, warn your guests of their presence). Adjust seasonings, drizzle with 2-3 tablespoons of lemon juice and garnish with coriander to serve.

Accompany with creamy quick-cook polenta or well-seasoned buttery mashed potato and lightly cooked greens.

Sticky Date Ginger and Pear Pudding with Caramel Sauce

This is one of those brilliant recipes that all happens in one pot, no beating of butter and sugar together needed. To create individual desserts, cut the pears into smaller slices or chunks and cook the mixture in muffin pans.

Ready in 50 mins

Serves 8

2 cups water

1½ packed cups pitted chopped dates

1½ tsp baking soda

90g butter, diced

3 eggs

1½ cups soft brown sugar

2 Tbsp golden syrup

2 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup chopped glace ginger

2¼ cups self-raising flour or gluten-free self-raising flour

2 tsp ground ginger

2 large pears, cored and cut into thin slices

Caramel Sauce (see below), to serve

Icecream, to serve (optional)

Preheat oven to 180C fan bake. Grease the sides of a 20cm square or round cake tin and line the base with baking paper for easy clean-up.

Combine water, dates and baking soda in a large pot and boil for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and mash with a potato masher to break up the dates. Add butter and stir until melted. Mix in eggs, sugar, golden syrup, vanilla, and glace ginger, then fold in flour and ground ginger spice.

Arrange pear slices in base of prepared tin. Pour batter over the top and smooth evenly to fully cover the pears. Bake until the pudding is golden and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean (35-40 minutes). Stand for at least 10 minutes before turning upside down on to a serving platter and removing the baking paper. Serve with warm caramel sauce and icecream, if desired. This can be made up to 4 days in advance and chilled or frozen until needed.

Caramel Sauce

¼ cup water

2 cups caster sugar

2 cups cream

2 tsp vanilla extract

Place water in a medium/large saucepan (the caramel will bubble up a lot). Add sugar and bring mixture to the boil without stirring. Boil until mixture turns a golden caramel colour, about 8-10 minutes. (Do not be tempted to stir the mixture, you can tilt the pot from side to side to even out the temperature. To prevent it from crystallising you can run a wet brush around the sides of the pot, allowing the excess water to run into the sugar mixture.) Remove from the heat and add 2 cups cream and 2 tsp vanilla extract (it will splatter up a lot at the start). Keep stirring until smooth. Leftover sauce can be stored in the fridge for several weeks and reheated. Makes 3 cups.

Sticky date ginger and pear pudding with caramel sauce. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Ginger, lentil and kūmara soup)

Wild Earth Central Otago Pinot Gris 2023 ($30)

The earth is indeed wild in the gnarly, zero-humidity, schist-heavy, extreme environment where these grapes grow. Yet the resulting wine is calm and tastily zen. It’s like a bottled way of saying “Namaste”. I love its clean, pure, nashi and white peach notes on the nose and palate. They collide with ambrosia apple and a wave of quartzy minerality to produce a beautifully constructed, crisp, rich wine. It’s an immensely satisfying, elegant example, especially when sipped with this gorgeously spicy ginger and lentil soup. wildearthwines.co.nz

(Slow-cooked Moroccan lamb shanks with chickpeas)

Sorrell Churton Marlborough Pinot Noir 2022 ($49)

Using fruit grown in the Weaver family’s beautiful, biodynamic vineyard in Marlborough’s Waihopai Valley, winemaker Daniel Sorrell has crafted a pinot roaring with ripe blueberry, dark cocoa, red apple, and rhubarb complexity. Rich, savoury and packed with personality, it should be world famous, but very little is made, so snaffle it while it’s still available online. My crockpot is on permanent lamb-shank shift these days and I can’t even begin to communicate how incredible the Sorrell pinot is when North African spices come into play. sorrellwines.co.nz

(Sticky date ginger and pear pudding with caramel sauce)

Enceladus Distilling Halo Old Tom Gin 750ml 44.8% abv ($115)

With its marzipan, cinnamon, clove and citrus-centric aromatic and flavourmatic intensity, pouring yourself a teensy snifter of this rich, sweet, liqueur-like gin to sip alongside spoonfuls of this sticky date deliciousness, is a combo I 100 per cent recommend. Halo is a triple-distilled, contemporary Old Tom-style gin (slightly sweeter style than London Dry, but drier than the Dutch Jenever) that serves up buckets of spiced citrus and boasts a hint of salted caramel on the finish. enceladusdistilling.co.nz