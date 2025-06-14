“There were so many moments of emptiness,” she writes in the introduction, “but somehow making a good meal – even if it was just for me – felt like something solid.”

Her dishes, grouped into chapters with names like “Eat like a queen” and “Sad-arse dinners for one”, are tender, gutsy and often darkly funny. The meals aren’t fancy. But they’re honest, and grounded in a very real hunger to feel okay.

Another local voice in this space is food writer Nici Wickes, whose book A Quiet Kitchen takes a similarly unvarnished approach. Wickes writes that the book is not about “learning to cook” so much as “learning to care for oneself” – particularly for women who’ve found themselves alone, whether by choice or circumstance. Her recipes – think one-pan chicken, soups scaled for a single serve, or her signature sardines on toast – are designed to soothe without demanding too much.

Pasta is always a comforting and delicious dinner, solo or not. Photo / Todd Eyre

Of course, not everyone has a publisher or the poetic instinct to turn solo dining into a journey. Sometimes it’s just about getting food on the plate in a way that doesn’t create more dishes than joy. For that, social media has proven surprisingly helpful – and not just for the dopamine hit of aesthetic reels.

Here are a few small strategies that make solo cooking more workable – and more rewarding:

Cook once, eat twice: Recipes don’t always scale easily, so lean into meals that reheat well – soups, stews, roast vegetables, grain bowls. Make tomorrow’s lunch as you make tonight’s dinner.

Freeze smart: Divide dishes into individual portions straight away. Muffin tins and small glass containers are ideal for single-serve freezing – no digging through mystery ice blocks later.

Rethink the grocery list: Buy loose produce, choose smaller cuts of meat or fish, and opt for pantry items with long shelf lives to reduce waste.

Invest in small tools: A mini roasting dish, a small saucepan, or a half-size baking tray can make all the difference. Oversized cookware just makes things feel more meagre.

Find your rituals: Whether it’s setting the table, lighting a candle or simply plating your food with care, solo meals are more satisfying when they feel intentional.

Our food culture tends to celebrate abundance and shared meals – lavish spreads, communal feasts, potluck generosity. Eating alone can feel like opting out of that. Yet it’s worth remembering that solitude doesn’t mean deprivation. A solo roast chicken can feed you for days. A salad for one can be dressed just the way you like it. A perfectly fried egg on toast, made with attention, can feel like a small triumph.

Cooking for one isn’t about settling – it’s about noticing. About paying attention to hunger, mood, energy. It might be with something microwaved. It might be with something exquisite. But the value isn’t in who’s watching. It’s in the act itself.

