Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein: Christmas is over, it's time to use that leftover turkey, ham and potato. Drinks from Yvonne Lorkin

7 minutes to read
Quick ham tarts. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Quick ham tarts. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

By Annabel Langbein

The Herculean effort required to get through Christmas - all that present-wrapping, feast-making, relationship-wrangling, cleaning (the prep and the aftermath) – it's little wonder we need a lie-down when it's all over. Thank heavens

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.