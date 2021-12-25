Annabel Langbein: Christmas is over, it's time to use that leftover turkey, ham and potato. Drinks from Yvonne Lorkin

Quick ham tarts. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

The Herculean effort required to get through Christmas - all that present-wrapping, feast-making, relationship-wrangling, cleaning (the prep and the aftermath) – it's little wonder we need a lie-down when it's all over. Thank heavens for Boxing Day. This is one time of year when you won't get in trouble for standing in front of the fridge, pulling out anything you want to eat. There's no longer any "looking food", now it's all "eating food". Everything that needed to make a stylish entrance on the dinner table has already done so, and now there are just lovely leftovers.

Dinner is as simple as slicing up cold ham or turkey, throwing on a pot of potatoes to boil and tossing together a green salad. Leftover turkey makes fabulous sandwiches, diced up and mixed with enough good mayo to coat, a few toasted slivered almonds or pine nuts, some chopped basil, tarragon or parsley, salt and pepper and a little lemon juice to give it a fresh tang. The crucial element is the freshest soft-crumbed bread. If you aren't using bread right away, put it in the freezer as soon as you get home. Whenever you make a sandwich, take out the slices you want and return the rest to the freezer. Butter the slices while still frozen (the butter stops the sandwiches from going soggy), top generously with your filling mixture and cap with another slice of buttered bread. If you want to prepare ahead of time, wet a paper towel, wring dry and place over the top and sides of your sandwich stack to stop them drying out and curling up like frisbees. Chill if not serving within an hour.

My friend Lina, who hails from Rarotonga, makes a fabulous Pasifika version of these by adding a small can of well-drained crushed pineapple to the filling mixture. Coronation turkey sandwiches are another delicious tangent – simply add a good dollop of fruity chutney into your mayo turkey mixture and 1-2 tsp curry powder to taste (mix the curry powder and chutney into the mayo and get it tasting the way you like before adding the turkey and herbs, etc).

If you're taking sandwiches to a picnic, put the filling into a container and keep it chilled, ready to assemble the sandwiches when you want them. You'll never taste fresher.

Leftover slaw from Christmas day is useful for Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches. Add mint or coriander into the slaw along with some grated carrot and a squeeze of lemon or lime. Mix mayonnaise with a pinch of five-spice powder and a glug of sweet chilli sauce and toss leftover diced turkey meat through this. Layer the slaw and turkey mixture into a split baguette that has a little of the crumb pulled out so it's not so bready.

When you're ready to turn your leftovers into something new and different, here are some simple ideas to transform them.

Quick ham tarts

Keep a stash of puff pastry sheets on hand in the freezer for the speedy assembly of this tasty tart. Make individual tarts for a party using a quarter of a pastry sheet for each.

Ready in 40 minutes

Serves 4

1 sheet flaky puff pastry

200g spreadable cream cheese

2 gherkins, finely chopped

1 Tbsp wholegrain or Dijon mustard

2 handfuls rocket leaves

½ cup (about 100g) thinly sliced ham, cut into fine strips

2 tsp capers

2-3 Tbsp soft herbs, such as parsley, rocket or chives

Juice of ½ a lemon

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 200C. Place pastry on a baking tray lined with baking paper for easy clean-up. Score a line part-way through the pastry, about 2cm in from the edge all the way around. Prick the centre all over with a fork to stop the pastry rising and bake until golden and crisp (15-20 minutes). Remove from oven, flatten centre if puffed and allow to cool.

Mix cream cheese with gherkins and mustard and spread over centre of cooked pastry shell. Cover with rocket and ham, scatter with capers and herbs, drizzle with lemon juice, season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

Fettuccine alfredo. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Fettuccine alfredo

Serve this creamy ham and mushroom pasta alongside a crisp green salad tossed with a tangy vinaigrette.

Ready in 20 minutes

Serves 4

400g dried fettuccine or other pasta

2 Tbsp butter

250g button mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 cups (about 400g) diced ham

250ml cream

½ tsp grated nutmeg

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 cup grated parmesan

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Cook pasta for 2 minutes less than the instructions on the packet. While pasta cooks, heat butter in a heavy pot and cook mushrooms over medium heat until lightly brown (about 5 minutes). Add garlic and sizzle for a few seconds then add ham and cream, stirring to lift pan brownings. Bring to a simmer.

Mix in nutmeg, lemon juice, parmesan and salt and pepper to taste. Before draining the pasta, scoop out half a cup of pasta water and put to one side.

Add drained pasta to the pot with the ham sauce and a quarter of a cup of reserved pasta cooking water. Toss over the heat for a minute or two to allow the pasta to absorb the flavours, adding more of the reserved pasta cooking water as needed to give a loose coating consistency.

To serve, pile into a serving bowl and top with more black pepper.

German-style potato salad. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

German-style potato salad

This simple-to-assemble salad is a great way to use leftover ham. It travels well so it's good for a potluck, and it keeps in the fridge for a couple of days.

Ready in 40 mins

Serves 4-6 as a side

1kg waxy potatoes, boiled cooled and cut into bite-size chunks

4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and cut into wedges

2 spring onions, finely chopped

½ cup (about 100g) diced ham

¼ cup finely chopped parsley leaves

CREAMY DRESSING

½ cup good-quality mayonnaise

3 gherkins, finely chopped

1 Tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

To make the dressing, place all ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine.

Place potatoes, eggs, spring onions, ham and most of the parsley in a mixing bowl. Add dressing and toss through salad, transfer to a serving bowl and top with the remaining parsley.

Boxing Day wines

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Ham tarts)

Elephant Hill Hawke's Bay Sea Viognier 2019 ($30)

Leftover ham is tarted up in spectacular fashion when sipped with viognier. Clean, focused, packed with flavour, the Elephant Hill. It's the kind of wine that heaves with spice and stonefruit, white peach and masses of spiced watermelon notes. Think about how much effort you've put into making this tart and appreciate that this wine will slap you on the back and top up your glass and tell you that you're his best friend. Do you want ham with that? Oui.

finewinedelivery.co.nz

(Fettucine alfredo)

Brookfields Barrique Fermented Hawke's Bay Viognier 2020 ($27)

Ham leftovers are always better when they're cobbled into a creamy pasta. The salty-sweet flavours in the ham take on so much more vavoom when washed down with this delicious thing. If you always thought that all viognier was sweet and blousy, then prepare to get outta the CBD. With its luxurious glycerol-like texture, apricot kernel and citrus oil flavours and impressive mouthfeel, it's unputdownable. The acidity is also deliciously prickly and gives it some seriously sexy texture.

glengarrywines.co.nz

(Potato salad)

Hopesgrove Hawke's Bay Viognier 2020 ($30)

This is one of those sneaky viogniers

(vee-yon-yays) that makes you think,

"This is a nice white wine. Actually, this is a really nice white wine. Come to think of it? OMG. I LOVE this wine!" With subtle apricot and jasmine aromas, a palate packed with stonefruit and spice, it boasts a finish torched with toast. Add to that a splash of butterscotch, and spiced citrus, it's a dreamy thing to drink. It's also just the most incredible thing to sip if you're tossing together a potato and ham salad.

hopesgrove.com